LVMH launches 22 Montaigne Entertainment





The group will call on the best producers, creators and distributors to co-develop, co-produce and co-finance projects. Image credit: LVMH

The French luxury conglomerate LVMH presents to the public a major adventure. This week, the group launched 22 Montaigne Entertainment, an expansive new advertising channel. Created in partnership with the American strategic consulting firm Superconnector Studios, the platform will translate the marketing efforts of more than 75 LVMH houses across audio, television and cinematographic media. “We are excited to formalize our approach to promoting our brands across entertainment formats with the creation of 22 Montaigne Entertainment, complementing the direct engagement business of our houses,” said Anish Melwani, Chairman and CEO of LVMH North Americain a report. At LVMH, we view each house as a house of stories, a distinct culture creator, Mr. Melwani said. We believe these stories are meant to be experienced rather than simply told, and our goal is to further leverage premium entertainment as a way to share the richness of these stories with our consumers. Thanks to the strength of the LVMH Group and the expertise of Superconnector Studios, we hope that 22 Montaigne Entertainment will enable more of our houses to authentically interact with their audiences through premium productions. Go to Hollywood

Connecting brands to the entertainment industry, the group will bring in top producers, creators and distributors to co-develop, co-produce and co-finance projects. LVMH's new platform will be represented exclusively by Superconnector Studios, which will contribute to business management. It will serve as a single point of contact for external parties wishing to interact with the conglomerate companies. LVMH houses like Dior have long been involved with Hollywood Responsible for finding suitable global partners for the business, the company is interested in recruiting production entities, talent agencies, artists, management companies, distributors and studios. We would be inspired to learn that LVMH has decided to extend the creativity and cultural influence of its houses through entertainment, said Jae Goodman and John Kaplan, co-founders of Superconnector Studios, in a joint statement. They were therefore honored and delighted to have chosen to create 22 Montaigne Entertainment with us, they said. We are ready to share the mission and vision of 22 Montaigne Entertainments with Hollywood, then work alongside the greatest storytellers and houses to share our prestige in film, television and audio with the world. Luxury has recently ventured into new formats such as films, infusing films with design codes and working with A-list players on brand storytelling (see story). As labels continue to land in the middle of success stories (see article), perhaps the big screen will become the industry's primary advertising channel.

