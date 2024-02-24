Meet Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy's family: The star has 2 children with his artist wife, including his lookalike Aran who will make his Hollywood debut in a film with Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams

Cillian Murphy has always been notoriously private about his family life, as he rarely talks about it in public and rarely brings them to official events.

But things could change now with the announcement of his son's next feature film, and fans couldn't be more excited to see if his talents match those of his father.

Let's meet Cillian Murphy's ultra-private family:

Who is Cillian Murphy's wife?

Yvonne McGuinness and actor Cillian Murphy married in 2004. Photo: @cillianmarchive/Twitter

Murphy met his future wife, Yvonne McGuinness, in the 1990s when he was starring in a play and she went on tour with them, according to his interview with The Guardian. This time, doing Disco Pigs, it was in a way the most important period of my life, he explained. The people I met there remain my closest friends. They shaped me in terms of my tastes, in terms of what I wanted to do with my life. And that was around the same time I met my wife. She came on tour with us. It was so exciting, 20 years ago or whatever, we were just kids, trying to find our way, but it was such a special time, so special.

They reportedly got married in 2004.

Murphy often thanks his wife for keeping him grounded. This work-life balance thing is tough. I have an amazing wife and I couldn't do this without her and her understanding. “But it's a struggle, I think, for any father whose job takes away from him, which it usually does, and consumes him, which my job does,” he told GQ.

According to Elle, she works in visual arts and has a master's degree from the Royal College of Art in London. Her website states that her installations fuse film, performance, sculptural elements and textiles, sound and writing. They went to the Golden Globes together in January.

Who are Cillian Murphy's children?

Cillian Murphy has two young sons, Malachy and Aran. Photo: @malachyandaranmurphyofficial/Instagram

THE Peaky Blinders The actor and McGuinness share two teenage sons: Malachy and Aran. According to Today, Malachy was born in 2005 and they welcomed Aran in 2007. It seems Aran is ready for a career in Hollywood thanks to the announcement of his upcoming feature film.

They live far from Hollywood

Irish actor Cillian Murphy thanked his family after winning best actor at the Golden Globes in January. Photo: AFP

In 2015, Murphy made the decision to move his family from London to Dublin, according to Hello!. He reportedly chose a house worth $1.7 million in Monkstown, South County Dublin, and thinks the move was the best thing we did in an interview with The Irish Times.

The children are of a certain age. I think if you live in a world capital like New York or London or wherever, it's excellent and exciting and challenging in your 20s and 30s. Then there's a point where things that used to be great and challenging are now a bit tedious and exhausting. You want something quieter and that's what we did, he explained.

Murphy is very close to his family

Cillian Murphy played the lead role in the 2023 summer blockbuster Oppenheimer. Photo: Universal Images via AP

Even if he prefers not to say too much about his wife and children, the Actor Oppenheimer opened up in a sweet moment while accepting his Best Actor award at the Golden Globes earlier this year.

To my family, I am the luckiest man and I love you, he said in his speech.