Broadway hit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to make its Los Angeles premiere at the Pantages – Orange County Register

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” will finally debut in Los Angeles with a 19-week run at the Hollywood Pantages Theater as part of Broadway in Hollywood for the 2024-25 season.

That's the good news, which should make Gryffindors, Hufflepuffs, Ravenclaws and Slytherins feel like they've just been hit by the stun spell.

The bad news? Fans, who have had to wait eight years since its London premiere, will have to wait even longer: “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” won't arrive in Los Angeles until February 13, 2025, and you'll be able to wave your wand as much as you wish, but it will not arrive any sooner.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” will debut in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theater on February 13, 2025 and run through June 22, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

“Kimberly Akimbo” will have its Los Angeles premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theater on October 15, 2024 and concludes on November 3, 2024. (Photo by Joan Marcus)

The musical “Some Like It Hot” makes its Los Angeles premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theater on July 29, 2025 and concludes its run on August 17, 2025. (Photo by Marc J. Franklin)

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” will debut in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theater on February 13, 2025 and run through June 22, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

The new season of Broadway in Hollywood includes six productions debuting in Los Angeles, plus the returns of “Hamilton” and “Wicked.” The season schedule is as follows:

“Hamilton”:Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton opens the season with a special broadcast from September 4 to October 13. Note: Season Pass purchasers will have priority access to this one.

“Kimberly Akimbo”: Winner of five Tony Awards in 2023, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, “Kimberly Akimbo” opens the season and runs from October 15 to November 3.

“Back to the Future: The Musical”: Based on the beloved 1985 film, the musical won an Olivier Award for Best New Musical during its run in London's West End and won over crowds during its run on Broadway. It runs from November 5 to December 1.

“Wicked”: The film version of “Wicked” is scheduled to be released on November 27. The Broadway musical adaptation returns to the Pantages on December 4 and continues until February 2. Note: Subscription buyers also receive priority access to this one. .

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”: The play, which picks up 19 years after the end of the last film in the Harry Potter series, won six Tonys and nine Oliviers, as well as the Guinness World Record for the most successful non-musical comedy ever seen on Broadway. It runs from February 13, 2025 to June 22, 2025.

“A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical”: The story of singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, told in part through his music, with songs such as “Sweet Caroline,” “America” ​​and “Cracklin' Rosie,” among others in the score. It opens on July 8, 2025 and ends on July 27, 2025.

“Some like it hot”: This musical adaptation of the 1959 film of the same name won four Tonys and also just won the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. He arrives on July 29, 2025 and plays the Pantages until August 17, 2025.

“Chipped”: It's a musical about corn. No seriously. It's a comedy, perhaps cheesy, with music and lyrics by country singer-songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, who, in addition to their own releases, have written hits for artists such as Kacey Musgraves, Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert and Kelly Clarkson. It closes the season with a race from August 19, 2025 to September 7, 2025.

Season Pass holders can renew or purchase new passes starting Friday, February 23. Those who renew or purchase packages can also add “Wicked” tickets at the same time. Season ticket buyers will be able to have first choice of “Hamilton” tickets starting March 18.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Broadwayinhollywood.com.www.broadwayinhollywood.com/