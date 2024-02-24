WPL 2024 – Cricket rivals the glitz and glamor of Bollywood on opening night

Take this into account. A player making her T20 debut leaves with her team demanding five to win the last ball. She has just seen her captain leave and she will face a bowler full of confidence, having just picked two wickets in the first five balls of the final over. The odds are against her. She sees the ball going up in a loop and takes two steps down. What follows is a full swing of the blade, and bam the ball goes wide and long. The flyer thinks she is in play. She moves to her right and jumps, but no, the connection is clear. It is six o'clock and the most spectacular victory has been won.

It seems straight out of the script of a Bollywood movie, doesn't it? The opening match of WPL 2024 certainly looked like this. An evening that began with Bollywood superstars headlining the opening ceremony ended in the most Bollywood fashion, with debutant all-rounder S Sajana sending Alice Capsey for six off the final ball to give to the defending champions, Mumbai Indians, a sensational four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. .

As the WPL headed towards Bengaluru, so did fans who flocked to the stadium in numbers. The opening ceremony, a prestigious event featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his team of actors, was as glitzy an affair as any the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has seen in recent memory.

Most of the stands open to the public were crowded. Spectators screamed their lungs out and danced their hearts out during the opening ceremony, but also made sure to watch the cricket with the same enthusiasm. The least they could have expected was to attend a match that matched the atmosphere of the evening. And last year's finalists, Mumbai and Capitals, did not disappoint.

It was like a boxing game. Both teams are throwing punches, trying to assert their dominance, looking for that one chance to gain the upper hand. They had their moments, but neither could do it for long. It was Mumbai with opener Shabnim Ismail, who clocked 128.3 kmph in the bowling gun, while also dismissing Shafali Verma, as the Capitals struggled early on.

Then came the Capitals' response in the form of 19-year-old Capsey, who hit Nat Sciver-Brunt with two fours off his first three balls to sort of say: what's the deal, guys?

Capsey loves ice cream, she also loves Prue Pizza. Another thing she loves is pushing boundaries. She hit 11 on Friday – eight fours and three sixes – during her 53-ball knock of 75 to give the Capitals a much-needed boost after a slow start. It wasn't the easiest surface to hit on at first. Capitals head coach Jonathan Batty felt that with the pitch covered for the opening ceremony, “he sweated a bit and helped the Mumbai opening bowlers”.

Capsey, however, made sure that at no point did the run rate stop. She first stitched a 64-run stand with captain Meg Lanning for the second wicket and then added 74 from 40 balls with Jemimah Rodrigues. The Capitals' run rate, which languished at 4.33 after the powerplay, rose to 6.50 after ten overs and 7.93 after 16, and that was largely due to Capsey's onslaught. Marizanne Kapp's late appearance then took her team to 171 for 5. Advantage Capitals move on to second dig.

S Sajana is surrounded by her teammates after her last-ball exploitsBCCI

Mumbai had an unblemished record in chases in WPL 2023, having won each of their five matches. To keep the record intact in 2024, they had to come up with their highest ever WPL run. And they couldn't have feared a worse start to their quest for 172.

Hayley Matthews, their star from season one, fell to second in the chase. Sciver-Brunt, their rock at No. 3, left quite early. Yastika Bhatia then threw a punch of her own. Naturally more of an accumulator than an aggressor, Bhatia started calmly, but relied on Annabel Sutherland and Shikha Pandey to race to 30 from 18 balls before lifting her maiden T20 fifty from 35 balls. Although she could not continue for much longer, Bhatia had prepared the ground for the chase.

“When I went to bat today, I had the freedom. The MI management gave me the freedom to express my shots and hit through the line,” Bhatia said after the match. “I just wanted us to have a good power play and play according to the situation.”

At the other end was Mumbai captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who entered the WPL with five single-digit scores in her last five white-ball innings. So she decided to change the story a little.

She signaled her intentions with the smoothest coverage, but only took charge when Bhatia left. With the required run rate hovering around the 10.66 mark, Harmanpreet hit Sutherland for four in a row in the 15th over and saved the best for last. She hit just one six in her innings of 55 off 34 deliveries, which was probably the most crucial of all when she deposited Sutherland at long-on to reach fifty off 32 balls, and more importantly, bring back the equation to a manageable 12. of the last finish. A big point for Mumbai.

With Harmanpreet the way she was, it seemed like an advantage for Mumbai at this stage, but Lanning had one last throw of the dice. She handed the final over, where Mumbai needed 12 more, to Capsey, who had made ten runs in his first over. But it was her day, so of course she changed the course of the game when she had Pooja Vastrakar and Harmanpreet dismissed off the first five balls. Surely game, set and match for the Capitals, right?

Not so soon, said Sajana, also known as 'Team Mumbai's Kieron Pollard', as she came out to land the knockout blow and stun Capsey and Capitals, and leave the Chinnaswamy in a daze .

“She hit sixes throughout the practice sessions. She showed what she has. Thanks to Sajana, I am here. [as Player of the Match]” said a beaming Harmanpreet after the match.

The match was worthy of the occasion is probably one of the most overused clichés in cricket. Friday night in Bangalore was definitely the case.