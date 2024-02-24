Entertainment
WPL 2024 – Cricket rivals the glitz and glamor of Bollywood on opening night
Take this into account. A player making her T20 debut leaves with her team demanding five to win the last ball. She has just seen her captain leave and she will face a bowler full of confidence, having just picked two wickets in the first five balls of the final over. The odds are against her. She sees the ball going up in a loop and takes two steps down. What follows is a full swing of the blade, and bam the ball goes wide and long. The flyer thinks she is in play. She moves to her right and jumps, but no, the connection is clear. It is six o'clock and the most spectacular victory has been won.
As the WPL headed towards Bengaluru, so did fans who flocked to the stadium in numbers. The opening ceremony, a prestigious event featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his team of actors, was as glitzy an affair as any the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has seen in recent memory.
Most of the stands open to the public were crowded. Spectators screamed their lungs out and danced their hearts out during the opening ceremony, but also made sure to watch the cricket with the same enthusiasm. The least they could have expected was to attend a match that matched the atmosphere of the evening. And last year's finalists, Mumbai and Capitals, did not disappoint.
It was like a boxing game. Both teams are throwing punches, trying to assert their dominance, looking for that one chance to gain the upper hand. They had their moments, but neither could do it for long. It was Mumbai with opener Shabnim Ismail, who clocked 128.3 kmph in the bowling gun, while also dismissing Shafali Verma, as the Capitals struggled early on.
Then came the Capitals' response in the form of 19-year-old Capsey, who hit Nat Sciver-Brunt with two fours off his first three balls to sort of say: what's the deal, guys?
Capsey loves ice cream, she also loves Prue Pizza. Another thing she loves is pushing boundaries. She hit 11 on Friday – eight fours and three sixes – during her 53-ball knock of 75 to give the Capitals a much-needed boost after a slow start. It wasn't the easiest surface to hit on at first. Capitals head coach Jonathan Batty felt that with the pitch covered for the opening ceremony, “he sweated a bit and helped the Mumbai opening bowlers”.
Capsey, however, made sure that at no point did the run rate stop. She first stitched a 64-run stand with captain Meg Lanning for the second wicket and then added 74 from 40 balls with Jemimah Rodrigues. The Capitals' run rate, which languished at 4.33 after the powerplay, rose to 6.50 after ten overs and 7.93 after 16, and that was largely due to Capsey's onslaught. Marizanne Kapp's late appearance then took her team to 171 for 5. Advantage Capitals move on to second dig.
Mumbai had an unblemished record in chases in WPL 2023, having won each of their five matches. To keep the record intact in 2024, they had to come up with their highest ever WPL run. And they couldn't have feared a worse start to their quest for 172.
“When I went to bat today, I had the freedom. The MI management gave me the freedom to express my shots and hit through the line,” Bhatia said after the match. “I just wanted us to have a good power play and play according to the situation.”
She signaled her intentions with the smoothest coverage, but only took charge when Bhatia left. With the required run rate hovering around the 10.66 mark, Harmanpreet hit Sutherland for four in a row in the 15th over and saved the best for last. She hit just one six in her innings of 55 off 34 deliveries, which was probably the most crucial of all when she deposited Sutherland at long-on to reach fifty off 32 balls, and more importantly, bring back the equation to a manageable 12. of the last finish. A big point for Mumbai.
With Harmanpreet the way she was, it seemed like an advantage for Mumbai at this stage, but Lanning had one last throw of the dice. She handed the final over, where Mumbai needed 12 more, to Capsey, who had made ten runs in his first over. But it was her day, so of course she changed the course of the game when she had Pooja Vastrakar and Harmanpreet dismissed off the first five balls. Surely game, set and match for the Capitals, right?
Not so soon, said Sajana, also known as 'Team Mumbai's Kieron Pollard', as she came out to land the knockout blow and stun Capsey and Capitals, and leave the Chinnaswamy in a daze .
“She hit sixes throughout the practice sessions. She showed what she has. Thanks to Sajana, I am here. [as Player of the Match]” said a beaming Harmanpreet after the match.
The match was worthy of the occasion is probably one of the most overused clichés in cricket. Friday night in Bangalore was definitely the case.
Ashish Pant is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/wpl-2024-cricket-matches-bollywood-s-glitz-and-glamour-at-opening-night-1422427
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- WPL 2024 – Cricket rivals the glitz and glamor of Bollywood on opening night
- Tennessee has been granted a temporary injunction by a federal judge as the NCAA loses its ability to enforce the NIL policy
- MSSU dresses to impress | KSNF/KODE
- 'Deeply disgusted': Reporter on Trump's Navalny comparison
- Is Israel Eurovision song about Hamas attack?
- Erdogan Hospital Initiative: Local, US Surgeons Perform 49 Free Spine, Knee Operations – Journal
- WORCESTERSHIRE COUNTY CRICKET CLUB ANNOUNCES LOCATION CHANGE FOR THE EARLY SEASON
- Models wanted for a fashion show | News
- These healthy habits can significantly reduce your risk
- Jailed Imran Khan writes to IMF, demands election audit before new loan
- Boris Johnson discusses Space Hoppers and rocket boosters in his final speech as Prime Minister
- 'Mahabharat' actor's ex-wife goes to court with new charges