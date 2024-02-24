Jennifer Lopez Reveals Ben Affleck's Wedding Day Secrets | Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez says her wedding dress was so heavy.
The This Is Me Now: A Love Story star, 54, opened up about the secrets of the nuptials she shared with husband Ben Affleck, 51, in 2022, while discussing her iconic looks over the past two decades in a new video chat with Vogue.
The clip shows J Lo looking at a photo of herself posing in her wedding dress, which was a version of Ralph Lauren's turtleneck column dress that featured 1,000 handkerchiefs sewn together to create a huge ruffled skirt.
She said: This is Ralph Lauren. It's my wedding day.
“We got married in Savannah, and I wanted it to be traditionally Latin, but also a little Southern Belle-ish at times.
J Lo added that she thought she achieved a mix of the styles she wanted, but added about the difficulty of bringing her vision into reality: There was a long train that was so hard to walk in. It was so heavy.
The singer also shared how the designer made her three dresses for the wedding, a ceremony dress, a reception dress and a dress for her to perform at the reception.
She said: They were all very classic, but very different and beautiful.
Jennifer and Ben were married at their home in Riceboro, Georgia, on the Hampton Island Reservation outside of Savannah, after a week of celebrations with family and friends.
It also came a month after the couple exchanged vows at an intimate Las Vegas wedding, with J Lo saying she wore a dress from an old movie to the event, sparking speculation from the Fans said it was the same one she wore in the 2004 film Jersey Girl.
But Jennifer recently spoke to Variety about the rumor: No, it's not true. I wish that was the case. I wish I had this dress. I don't have this dress. No, it was a different dress than the one I had.
