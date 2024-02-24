Entertainment
Emraan Hashmi | Emraan Hashmi: “There is a skewed negative perception of Bollywood because of social media”
Bollywood may have fallen victim to a negative perception due to some sneaky sharks, but there are good people in the industry too, says actor Emraan Hashmi.
Hashmi is all set to play the role of a producer and studio head in the upcoming Dinsey+Hotstar series, “Showtime”, which, the actor said, does not stick to a cookie-cutter model regarding the industry.
The story is the fulcrum of these characters and then seeing this crazy world of Bollywood or the film industry. But the external perception could be tainted for some people. This has skewed negative perceptions of the industry due to trends emerging in social media over the past few years, Hashmi told PTI in an interview.
According to Hashmi, known for films such as “Footpath”, “Murder”, “Once Upon a Time in… Mumbai”, “The Dirty Picture” and “Shanghai”, like any other industry, Bollywood has “good and bad ones.” aspects”.
“It's like any industry where a few bad apples can make the industry look bad, but you have these kind of sneaky sharks in the industry, and you have good people too, but all the world is struggling with its problems in life,” Hashmi added. .
The show will allow audiences to discover what's behind the multi-million dollar industry, the debate over nepotism and the power struggles at the top, he said.
“We're not trying to show the world what we're not. It's not a cookie-cutter thing we're just trying to show a particular side of the industry,” he said. declared.
The 44-year-old actor, who has worked in the film industry for more than two decades, said that when he was first starting out, he also felt like the industry would be “very cutthroat and unfair.”
“When I started, I was 20 years old, so I just had that perception. At that time, there was no social media so there wasn't much in the public domain. It There were a few magazines where celebrity interviews were published. So, growing up, there wasn't such a perception of the industry. Everything I learned about the industry was in class. road.Hashmi, nephew of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, said his family asked him not to take the career for granted and continue his toes.
The reason I knew it was cutthroat was because my family told me not to take it for granted, not to take it easy either, and that I had to be on my guard. You have to constantly push yourself and work hard, and then there is an audience that has to accept you (accept) and there is also a question of luck, he said.
I've done 20 years, I think it's not unfair and at the end of the day it just comes down to the function of the job and the effort you put in and ultimately you will reap the benefits. Sometimes you succeed at first, sometimes it is delayed, but if you keep pushing yourself, you will eventually succeed, he added.
The Tiger 3 star believes that the key to sustaining the industry is to constantly reinvent and understand the public's consumption patterns.
“You have to learn new skills and improve your game. That's what I tried to do,” Hashmi said.
“Showtime”, produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, also stars Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal and Shriya Saran. The series is created by Sumit Roy and showrunner Mihir Desai. Desai is also a director along with Archit Kumar. The show will premiere on March 8.
Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/entertainment/emraan-hashmi-there-is-a-skewed-negative-perception-of-bollywood-due-to-social-media/cid/2002493
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Emraan Hashmi | Emraan Hashmi: “There is a skewed negative perception of Bollywood because of social media”
- Women's tennis drops match at Bradley
- What's new with MLB see-through pants? Fashion experts take stock of the spring training madness
- Jennifer Lopez Reveals Ben Affleck's Wedding Day Secrets | Entertainment
- Shanghai director to be tried for 'white paper' protest film Radio Free Asia
- Top 3 news of the day: Tourists are advised to bring $417 in cash to enter Thailand
- WPL 2024 – Cricket rivals the glitz and glamor of Bollywood on opening night
- Tennessee has been granted a temporary injunction by a federal judge as the NCAA loses its ability to enforce the NIL policy
- MSSU dresses to impress | KSNF/KODE
- 'Deeply disgusted': Reporter on Trump's Navalny comparison
- Is Israel Eurovision song about Hamas attack?
- Erdogan Hospital Initiative: Local, US Surgeons Perform 49 Free Spine, Knee Operations – Journal