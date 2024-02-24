Emraan Hashmi | Emraan Hashmi: “There is a skewed negative perception of Bollywood because of social media”

Bollywood may have fallen victim to a negative perception due to some sneaky sharks, but there are good people in the industry too, says actor Emraan Hashmi.

Hashmi is all set to play the role of a producer and studio head in the upcoming Dinsey+Hotstar series, “Showtime”, which, the actor said, does not stick to a cookie-cutter model regarding the industry.

The story is the fulcrum of these characters and then seeing this crazy world of Bollywood or the film industry. But the external perception could be tainted for some people. This has skewed negative perceptions of the industry due to trends emerging in social media over the past few years, Hashmi told PTI in an interview.

According to Hashmi, known for films such as “Footpath”, “Murder”, “Once Upon a Time in… Mumbai”, “The Dirty Picture” and “Shanghai”, like any other industry, Bollywood has “good and bad ones.” aspects”.

“It's like any industry where a few bad apples can make the industry look bad, but you have these kind of sneaky sharks in the industry, and you have good people too, but all the world is struggling with its problems in life,” Hashmi added. .

The show will allow audiences to discover what's behind the multi-million dollar industry, the debate over nepotism and the power struggles at the top, he said.

“We're not trying to show the world what we're not. It's not a cookie-cutter thing we're just trying to show a particular side of the industry,” he said. declared.

The 44-year-old actor, who has worked in the film industry for more than two decades, said that when he was first starting out, he also felt like the industry would be “very cutthroat and unfair.”

“When I started, I was 20 years old, so I just had that perception. At that time, there was no social media so there wasn't much in the public domain. It There were a few magazines where celebrity interviews were published. So, growing up, there wasn't such a perception of the industry. Everything I learned about the industry was in class. road.Hashmi, nephew of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, said his family asked him not to take the career for granted and continue his toes.

The reason I knew it was cutthroat was because my family told me not to take it for granted, not to take it easy either, and that I had to be on my guard. You have to constantly push yourself and work hard, and then there is an audience that has to accept you (accept) and there is also a question of luck, he said.

I've done 20 years, I think it's not unfair and at the end of the day it just comes down to the function of the job and the effort you put in and ultimately you will reap the benefits. Sometimes you succeed at first, sometimes it is delayed, but if you keep pushing yourself, you will eventually succeed, he added.

The Tiger 3 star believes that the key to sustaining the industry is to constantly reinvent and understand the public's consumption patterns.

“You have to learn new skills and improve your game. That's what I tried to do,” Hashmi said.

“Showtime”, produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, also stars Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal and Shriya Saran. The series is created by Sumit Roy and showrunner Mihir Desai. Desai is also a director along with Archit Kumar. The show will premiere on March 8.

