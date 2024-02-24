Asian-American Entertainment Summit and Game Changer Awards Highlight Asian Women's Empowerment

Filled with inspiring women who are at the forefront of making the entertainment industry more inclusive, the 14th Annual US-Asia Entertainment Summit and Game Changer Awards took place this past Tuesday at the beautiful Center cultural Skirball. The Asian Woman Empowered Luncheon welcomed both veterans and newcomers to the entertainment industry and gave them the opportunity to network and honor several women who have led change in the field.

The luncheon created a space to promote and champion women of color who have changed the industry for the better and created more opportunities for future generations of women to carve out a place for themselves in a largely male-dominated environment.

Throughout the day, enthusiastic attendees celebrated fellow creatives and businesswomen in fields such as gaming, esports and anime.

Janet Yang, chair of the Asian Women Empowered Luncheon committee, highlighted the goal of this luncheon and summit: to give more space to women to lead the industry.

We felt the need to have more women in high-level or management positions, Yang said.

The Asia Society Southern California Summit and Awards also honored and hosted many leading Asian creators in the entertainment industry. Rina Sawayama, the singer and actress, was present as one of the game-changers in the entertainment industry. Takashi Yamazaki, director of the Oscar-nominated Godzilla Minus One (2023), and the cast and crew of Warrior were also in attendance.

The main elements were the AWE lunch and the three panels and conversations that took place later in the day. The lunch in particular was full of hopeful energy as three women Gita Rebbapragada, Crunchyroll’s director of operations; Maya Rogers, CEO of Tetris; and Michelle Sugihara, executive director of the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment, were honored for their achievements in placing women at the forefront of the entertainment industry.

Both in the acceptance speeches and during the panels, all of the women reaffirmed and defended their commitment to improving the film and gaming industry by telling female-led stories and creating authentic media.

If we just focus on permanently opening the doors to everyone, then one day there will be no walls, Rebbapragada said. Eventually, there will be no more ceilings.

In a separate panel over lunch, the three women discussed various achievements and emerging topics within the film industry. When asked about their proudest accomplishments, the progress women have made in the industry seems much clearer, almost like a beacon of hope for women and non-binary filmmakers hoping to break into the industry.

[The awards offer] more opportunities for more voices to be heard and more opportunities for content to build knowledge, connections and understanding, said Kathy Le Backes, one of the event facilitators and AWE committee members .

Winners of the Julia S. Gouw Short Film Challenge, a directing competition focusing on authentic stories about women and non-binary people of color, were also recognized at the luncheon. One of the winners, Kristy Choi, presented the synopsis of her film during a brief acceptance speech.

I'm an awesome Asian woman, Choi said. My film was called You Left Me a Ghost. This is a dark fantasy film set in the underworld for those who have committed suicide. It follows a sister trying to save her brother from another world.

The second half of the event featured three panels focused on topics including gaming, esports, and Japanese media in Hollywood. The final panel was an interview with Yamazaki and Kenji Yamada, one of the producers of Godzilla Minus One.

Each panel discussed innovative work and how best to continue to improve the entertainment industry for those who have previously been marginalized or discriminated against in the entertainment industry.

We are currently witnessing a change in history thanks to films produced exclusively by Japanese people, Yamazaki said. Japanese production, even the story, the theme [were] it's all very, very local and domestic, and yet [the film] was so well received and it wasn't even dubbed, it was subtitled.

The focus was on ASSC's mission to ensure broad representation across all sectors of the entertainment industry and prioritize women who are already creating change.

I keep [saying] we're changing the representation from the writer's room to the boardroom to your living room, Sugihara said.