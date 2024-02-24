After National Film Day, it seems that another big box office event is designated for Cinema Lovers' Day. One hopes something like this happens every year, because if the response so far to the expected box office performance of today's releases is any indication, then audiences are truly embracing the big day.

Article 370 and Crakk are the two new releases today and they should have a good or excellent start. With ticket prices fixed at Rs. Since 1999, online sales have already been huge and advance bookings have reached the peak. The fact that over 1 lakh tickets were sold for Section 370 and 50,000 for Crakk further reflects that audiences are looking forward to good entertainment on the big screen. Moreover, there has been a real interest in both films also among the target audience, because if not, even Rs. 50 tickets don't sell.

As of now, the Yami Gautam starrer is comfortably priced at Rs. 9,999. 7-8 crores starts and it wouldn't be surprising if it goes further and even reaches a double digit score. This would be overkill given the price of tickets, but anything becomes possible when word of mouth catches up. On the other hand, Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal starrer Crakk also sees a potential Rs. 1,999. 4-5 crores opening day as there would be a lot of that coming from the single screens and the advance booking data would not be as transparent.

That's not all as Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is also experiencing fast advance booking with over 50,000 tickets sold. For a film which is in its third week, Friday's collections are expected to be higher than last Friday's by Rs. 3.21 crores with possibility of stretching towards the Rs. 5 crores mark.

In total, between the three films, Rs. 15 crores is a given and there is a chance of a few more crores being added to this number. A big day indeed for Bollywood.

