Bollywood Night at Temple San Francisco March 9 Tickets, Sat March 9, 2024 at 10:00 p.m.

A Holi Bollywood neon party. Get ready for this year's biggest Bollywood Neon Holi party in the heart of SF, Temple nightclub. This event will take place at Main hall of the temple To celebrate this festival, we have neon paint, glow sticks and much more! We will not play with colors in the room. Please dress upscale. It's going to be a great Holi celebration! I look forward to seeing you there. You will party at Temple Nightclub – One of the best nightclubs in San Francisco. Temple is a high-energy, beautifully designed venue with 16,000 square feet of space. Check out our Instagram to see our past events: https://www.instagram.com/bihevents Experience high level Bar service with a large selection of alcoholic drinks available. Dress code: High-end and fashionable outfit Location – Temple Night Club, SF Address: 540 Howard Street, San Francisco, 94105 Doors will close at midnight, so come early. 21+ Event PLEASE BRING A VALID ID VALID ID: State-issued ID/driver’s license or passport. NO other forms of identification will be accepted! Photocopies or photos of your ID documents on your phone will NOT be accepted. CONTACT DETAILS Call: +1(605) 933 – 9873 E-mail: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram (@bihevents) Terms and conditions: This is a public event that will be recorded. You may appear in images/video recordings. We reserve the right to use this media anywhere without seeking your prior permission. ANTISOCIAL BEHAVIOR is UNACCEPTABLE. Club & Management reserves the right to remove any guest from the room. No inappropriate behavior will be tolerated. Guests must not, under any circumstances, touch or speak to any of the staff, servers, performers or other patrons in an inappropriate manner. Management retains absolute discretion to decide what is inappropriate. Please respect the dress code. No shorts, activewear, flip flops or tank tops are permitted. Final admission is at the discretion of the gate host and management. No large groups of males – Mixed groups only!! Strictly no refunds. Tickets are non-refundable!! All ticket prices above are subject to dynamic change based on demand and availability!!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bollywood-night-at-temple-san-francisco-on-march-9th-tickets-849853955057 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos