One of the countless innocent victims of pharmaceutical addiction





David Gail's family has revealed that the "Beverly Hills 90210" and "Port Charles" actor's fatal heart attack was partly the result of damage to his body from drug addiction. Gail's mother, Mary Painter, publicly announced Friday that, according to her autopsy, at the time of the actor's death, the actor had been using amphetamines, cocaine, ethanol and fentanyl. In a report provided by the deadline, she revealed that for years, Gail struggled with an opioid addiction that began thanks to prescriptions he received after several painful surgeries. She also said she hoped his death would "shine a spotlight on the countless innocent victims of pharmaceutical addiction and the fentanyl epidemic that has taken so many of our sons and daughters." It breaks my heart to learn that my son died this way. David became dependent on medication many years ago, after multiple surgeries on his hands and wrists. He experienced enough suffering to keep him from working for nearly a decade, with relief achieved only through full disability, physical therapy and pain medication," Painter told Deadline. "He struggled to stop taking pharmaceuticals and did so before turning to more eastern pain management, including acupuncture and natural medicines. I can only assume that his former opioid addiction played a role in self-medicating from uncontrolled sources," she said. "Please keep David and others who struggle with pain or addiction in your thoughts and prayers. » The painter's statement also says. "We are extremely touched by the outpouring of love from David's dedicated fans and colleagues. We are grateful for all the support received during this very difficult time. Gail died on January 19. Born on February 27, 1965, in Tampa, Florida, her television debut came in 1990 in an episode of "Growing Pains." He then had a romantic arc of "90210" and appeared in more than 200 episodes of "Port Charles." His other television credits also included the WB show "Savannah," "Murder, She Wrote," and "Doogie Howser, MD."

