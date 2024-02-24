Meghan Markle eyes major Hollywood role amid row over Prince Harry's return to UK





Adding another chapter to her career, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was recently seen having dinner with a prominent TV executive, hinting at a move forward in her Hollywood pursuits and fueling rumors of a new project . The development coincides with reports that Prince Harry is considering a temporary return to the UK amid King Charles' illness. FILE – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the athletics event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday April 17, 2022. The production company founded by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are parting ways with Spotify, Friday June 16, 2023, less than a year after the debut of their podcast Archetypes. “(AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP) Is Meghan Markle resuming her Hollywood career? Also Read: Harry Potter TV Series Sets Release Date: Cast, Streaming Details, Aiming for Warner Bros Magic Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. The Duchess of Sussex met with Terry Wood, executive producer at Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Productions, leaving many wondering what exciting collaboration could be brewing. On Thursday evening, they were spotted having dinner in Studio City, California. Meghan wore a light gray sweater paired with dark gray jeans, styling her hair in loose waves and choosing subtle makeup. Meghan Markle spotted having dinner with a senior TV executive According to body language expert Judi James, who spoke to the Mirror, Meghan here appears to be giving off signals of victory or success as she famously steps out of a restaurant with security or PR in the presence of close and supportive assistance. For the uninitiated, in 2018, Meghan Markle walked away from her last acting role as Rachel Zane from Suits and has not returned to the theater stage since. Also read: Bianca Censoris' no-pants trend hits Milan and stuns with outrageous leather look with Kanye at fashion week The expert further commented on her style and said, “Looks like Meghan is going back to her old style with casual jeans and a relaxed look, giving off a happy and surprised vibe. It's reminiscent of her time in 'Suits' and it seems very nice. different from her royal image. This suggests that she is more focused on her celebrity status than her royal connections. For the unversed, Meghan retired after marrying Prince Harry in 2018. Prince Harry's US visa application reviewed A royal expert said there has been a lot of talk lately about the possibility of Prince Harry becoming a US citizen, which has many people interested. In his memoir “Spare,” published in 2023, the Duke of Sussex openly admitted to trying drugs. The revelation sparked some controversy, with one conservative think tank even going so far as to take legal action to probe whether Harry was honest about his past when applying for his visa. The outcome of the case will not determine whether Harry can remain in the United States, but it will help determine whether he received special treatment.

