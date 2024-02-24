Six major musicals will enjoy their Los Angeles premieres next season at the Hollywood Pantages – NBC Los Angeles





What there is to know The Hollywood Pantages Theater announced its 2024-2025 season lineup on February 23, 2024.

The acclaimed venue previously announced that “Hamilton” would debut the season and “Wicked” would enjoy a two-month engagement over the holidays.

'Kimberly Akimbo,' 2023 Tony Winner for Best Musical, Will Hit the Big Stage in October February can seem particularly lacking in sparkle, and what about the dazzle? There is also a shortage of them, as we go through the last full month of winter. But there is a group with a beautifully sparkling soul here in Southern California, a cultural place that understands that we're looking for something lively and light to look forward to as the soggy season draws to a close. This is perhaps one of the reasons why Hollywood Pantages Theater has made it a tradition to announce its next roster near the end of February, all to give music fans plenty to chew on, plan for, and buzz about. And although the buzz had already started before the unveiling of the 2024-2025 calendar, which took place on February 23, the Pantages team gave fans a Halloween gift on October 30, 2023 with a first reveal of “Wicked ” is back. was more dazzling in store. The highly anticipated return of “Hamilton” was also announced earlier in February, and fans won't have to wait long to return to “The Room Where It Happens”; the beloved musical opens the season and kicks off the entire cavalcade of musical goodness this September. Tony winners are known to hit the Tinseltown spot shortly after winning all those impressive trophies, and “Kimberly Akimbo” will continue the Tony tradition. The comedy won “Best Musical” at the 2023 Tony Awards, as well as many other categories, and will hit the stage this October. There are more wonders to come: “Back to the Future,” a new Broadway favorite inspired by the 1985 Universal film, follows. “Wicked” is the December-January treat, the multiple award-winning “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” explores new magical realms, “A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: The Neil Diamond Musical” rediscovers the vibes of “Sweet Caroline” and “Some Like It Hot,” the spicy romp, dances through Prohibition-era Chicago. Closing the season in summer 2025, just when corn is high? It's the lively and sunny “Shucked”. “Get ready to unleash the magic of Broadway with an all-new season of Hollywood Pantages that will captivate theater lovers everywhere,” said Broadway in Hollywood President Jeff Loeb. “With six premieres in Los Angeles, all straight from Broadway, and the return of two of the biggest blockbusters ever to grace our stage, what else could a lover of live entertainment want?” “Join us for a journey through time filled with laughter, great music and moments that will delight us long after the final encore. Our 2024-25 season is SO GOOD. SO GOOD. SO GOOD!” Are you considering purchasing the popular Season pass package? It's available now. You say that you are currently a season ticket holder? You can renew immediately. Would you like to know the dates when individual tickets go on sale? Keep an eye on Broadway in Hollywood site for more information to come.

