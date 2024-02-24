Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut Makes SHOCKING Allegations About 'Illegal Stuff' in Bollywood: 'Popular Film Personalities…'
Kangana talks about the dark web.
Kangana Ranaut said that some people in Bollywood are using the dark web to hack people's emails and WhatsApp.
Kangana Ranaut is known for always speaking her mind. She never hesitates to express her opinions frankly and boldly. His recent comment caught everyone's attention. Kangana took to social media and alleged that popular film personalities were using the dark web to hack people's communication apps like WhatsApp.
Kangana recently took to her Instagram story and shared a post explaining how apart from phone numbers, the registered names of the people under which these numbers were obtained will also be shown during phone calls. She praised the decision and wrote: Amazing!! The center should also do something against the dark web.
She added, “Many popular film personalities are addicted to it, not only consuming illegal content but also hacking everyone's communications like WhatsApp and emails. Many big names will be exposed if they suppress them.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in Emergency, playing the role of Indira Gandhi. The film not only sees Kangana in the lead role but also features her as a director. The actress is also reportedly roped in for Vishnu Manchu's lead role, Kannappa. Prabhas is expected to play the role of Lord Shiva while Vishnu Manchu will essay the role of his devotee. Mohanlal will make an appearance in Kannappa.
Kangana has also started shooting for a film with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan. The talented duo is working on a pan-Indian film, touted to be a psychological thriller. The film is directed by Vijay, who had also directed Kangana in Thalaivii.
News18 Showsha also exclusively learned that Kangana Ranauts Queen 2 story is locked. Director Vikas Bahl told us, “I am happy to say that we have indeed finished writing our story. So yes, the sequel should happen. Queen will celebrate 10 years since its release this year in March.
