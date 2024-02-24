Aishwarya and Salman likely to attend Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities | Bollywood





Anant Ambani, the youngest son of businessman Mukesh Ambani, is all set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. According to Times Now News, many Bollywood celebrities will be present at the festivities. The couple's pre-wedding festivities will take place in Gujarat's Jamnagar from March 1 to 3, and the ceremonies are expected to take place in a traditional and grand manner. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding? Actors attend rehearsals) Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Which Bollywood celebrities will be part of the festivities As per the report, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kajol will be heading to Gujarat for the pre-wedding events. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan will also be seen. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Besides them, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Chopra and Karisma Kapoor will also participate in the celebrations. According to PBA liveAbhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna and Rani Mukerji will also be visiting Gujarat for the event. Rihanna, Arijit, Diljit will perform Reportedly, singers Rihanna, Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh will also perform at the events. Besides them, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan will also take part in the celebrations. Anant and Radhika got engaged in a traditional ceremony in January 2023 at the family's Antilia residence in Mumbai. All about the event Interestingly, guests on the occasion will be presented with traditional scarves made by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat. Recently, Reliance Foundation posted a video on its Instagram account in which women from Gujarat organized Bandhani scarves for Anant and Radhika's wedding ceremonies. In the clip, Nita Ambani met the artisans and expressed her joy at seeing their hard work. “Threads of love and heritage: a tapestry woven for Anant and Radhika. As a tribute to Indian heritage, the Ambani family commissioned skilled artisans from Kachchh & Lalpur to weave a tapestry of dreams for the upcoming union of 'Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. “These women pour their hearts and souls into this craft, preserving age-old techniques and breathing life into stories as old as the earth itself. Swadesh empowers communities and preserves centuries-old know-how,” wrote the Reliance Foundation in the caption of the message. with ANI inputs Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

