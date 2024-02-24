Entertainment
Big Machine's BMLG Records label changes name
Big Machine Label Group has revealed the next chapter of its BMLG Records imprint, renamed Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment. The brand was originally founded as a joint venture in 2009 under the name Republic Nashville; in 2015, Big Machine Label Group took full ownership of the brand and renamed it BMLG Records.
Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment's roster includes Riley Green, Brett Young, Chris Janson, Lady A, Greylan James and Shane Profitt. Jimmy Harnen will remain president and CEO and operations will continue as normal.
“Under Jimmy's leadership, this brand has built an incredible reputation with the monstrous success of Florida Georgia Line and Lady A, over 40 #1 hits, countless RIAA certifications/awards and an impressive team of music executives who share his passion”, Chairman and CEO of the Big Machine Label group Scott Borchetta said in a statement. “Since its inception, this label has been an exercise in experimentation and innovation and I am convinced that the possibilities are endless for this team. »
“This label has always given artists the freedom to create music that is true to them and we want to redouble our efforts and continue to create even more of a haven for creativity and an environment that fosters development,” added Harnen. “We want to take the time to nurture talent and give them a place where they can feel at home. »
Janson's upcoming single, “Watcha See is Whatcha Get,” due out March 8, will be the first release under Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment.
“This rebranding is EXCITING, and I’m so excited to be the first to release with ‘Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get,’” Janson said in a statement. “The entire team has my greatest respect, trust and gratitude. They showed me what a winning team is, and I am beyond proud to be here and to be recognized among Harbor's incredible roster of artists.
