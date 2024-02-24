Entertainment
WPL 2024: Fans delighted as Shah Rukh Khan and other Bollywood celebrities light up the opening ceremony
THE Women's Premier League (WPL) The year 2024 began with a grand opening ceremony at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday (February 23), marking the start of a much-anticipated tournament. A fusion of Bollywood glitz and cricketing prowess unfolded, as the event showcased the convergence of talent, glamor and enthusiasm.
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Bollywood Captains and Royalty
The ceremony started with a bang when the five team captains – Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana And Harmanpreet Kaur – graced the stage. Their arrival was accompanied by none other than the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, who added an extra layer of charisma to the proceedings. The collaboration of cricket executives and Bollywood royalty paved the way for an unforgettable evening.
Shah Rukh Khan's Captivating Performance: A Mind-blowing Speech
Shah Rukh, known for his captivating performances, took center stage, mesmerizing the audience with his charm and energy. Delivering a powerful speech highlighting the strength of women, Khan's charismatic presence ignited the atmosphere. The crowd erupted in joy as he demonstrated signature dance moves, infusing the event with his signature enthusiasm.
Bollywood Celebrities Shine: Adding Glitter to the Party
Representatives from Bollywood took to the stage, with Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Siddharth Malhotra And Kartik Aaryan representing different teams. Each celebrity brought their unique style and charisma, contributing to the glamor of the evening. Their scintillating performances were a perfect blend of entertainment and celebration, captivating the audience.
ALSO READ: WPL 2024: TV Channels, Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch in India, Australia, US, UK and Other Countries
Trophy unveiling and virtual cheers: kick off WPL 2024 in style
After these dazzling performances, it was time for the captains to unveil the coveted trophy, symbolizing the start of a fierce and competitive tournament. Mooney, Healy, Lanning, Mandhana and Harmanpreet proudly lifted the trophy to thunderous applause. The crowd cheered as the captains raised the trophy, symbolizing the start of a fierce and competitive tournament.
As the dazzling spectacle unfolded, fans and cricket enthusiasts took to social media platforms to express their elation. The performances, speeches and the show as a whole received widespread praise, creating buzz and anticipation for the exciting matches that await at this flagship event. Social media platforms were abuzz, turning the grand opening into a virtual celebration that echoed the enthusiasm of fans around the world. WPL 2024 had not only started on the ground but had already won the hearts of millions.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
What a legend our man @iamsrk Very few people can elevate a Live event like him.
One of my favorite tournaments starts tonight #TataWPL
Let's hug and celebrate
Cricket Ka Queendom @JioCinema @wplt20
-Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 23, 2024
Congratulation to @BCCI for a magnificent opening ceremony. My favorite moment was @iamsrk talk about @wplt20 then presentation of the captains. He went further and had a little interaction with each of them. #authentic
-Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) February 23, 2024
I'm not a blind SRK fan, but man, the way he made sure the girls were in the spotlight and made things right on the stand, it takes a man with a big heart to do that. Despite his super stardom, there was no air. What an absolute icon!
– Bastab K Parida (@ParidaBastab) February 23, 2024
SRK is expected to coach the women's team at the World Championships. Need some Kabir Khan inspiration, man. They are randomly reminded how many times they have bottled things and how a “sattar gend” speech will help them.
-Sarah Waris (@swaris16) February 23, 2024
Shahid Kapoor performs at the WPL opening ceremony pic.twitter.com/4X7ZClC2gg
– Alisha Imran (@Alishaimran111) February 23, 2024
Shahrukh Khan with WPL captains during the opening ceremony.#WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/Nk0W9yFIYd
– Don Cricket (@doncricket_) February 23, 2024
spend Friday night watching Mother Meg at bat, what more could you ask for?
– best girl (@awkdipti) February 23, 2024
The King of Bollywood and the Queen of RCB #PlayBold #SheIsBold #RCB #WPL2024 @mandhana_smriti @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/cjch3MUyTW
– Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 23, 2024
Among the stands sold, I think there is a good attendance. Stand P3 is packed for the opening match at #WPL2024 #MIvDC #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/969zBEtVn2
– Kartik Kannan (@kartik_kannan) February 23, 2024
The WPL 2024 is here…!!! pic.twitter.com/CXW9wptbTF
– Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 23, 2024
Picture of the day.
The King Khan brand with the WPL captains. pic.twitter.com/w1dBeWXnad
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 23, 2024
Also WATCH: Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shahrukh Khan and more stars entertain fans at WPL 2024 opening ceremony
This article was first published on FemmesCricket.coma Cricket Times Company.
|
Sources
2/ https://crickettimes.com/2024/02/wpl-2024-fans-in-delight-as-shah-rukh-khan-and-other-bollywood-celebrities-lights-up-the-opening-ceremony/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- WPL 2024: Fans delighted as Shah Rukh Khan and other Bollywood celebrities light up the opening ceremony
- Sydney police charged with double murder
- At least 15 dead in residential fire in Nanjing, eastern China
- Trump Warns of Our Country's Enemies at Christian Media Rally | Donald Trump
- Concern grows within Biden administration as Houthis continue attacks despite US strikes
- Lily Gladstone Teases 'Museum-Worthy' Oscars Outfit | Entertainment
- EKU Women's Tennis falls to Middle Tennessee
- Target has mini, midi and maxi dresses for spring under $40
- Indictment of Imran and Bushra in corruption case postponed until 27 – Pakistan
- Bollywood stars and cricketers follow the latest trend and motivate students for the exam
- 'Terrible embarrassment': Newsom blasts state of GOP
- Big Machine's BMLG Records label changes name