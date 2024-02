Hollywood studios reach tentative deal with musicians on streaming and AI

The American Federation of Musicians reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Friday. The agreement, which concerns basic contracts for theatrical films and television films, is accompanied by “historic breakthroughs” on streaming residuals and protections against AI, according to the AFM. The agreement is unanimously recommended by the negotiating committee. Although AFM executives said they could not comment on the exact details of the contract, they confirmed that the text of the tentative agreement includes streaming residuals for musicians for the first time. “This agreement represents a major victory for musicians who have long been undercompensated for their work in the digital age,” said AFM International president and chief negotiator. Tino Gagliardi. “We achieved historic advancements in residual streaming, established critical safeguards against the misuse of AI, secured significant pay increases and other important gains. This deal represents a watershed moment for artists who create the soundtracks for countless film and television productions. The agreement in principle must be approved by the AFM's international board of directors, and will then be subject to ratification by approximately 2,000 members working under the contracts. The agreement came after a first round of negotiations from January 22 to 31, then a second round which began on February 21 and lasted until the early hours of February 23. Negotiations took place at the AMPTP offices in Sherman Oaks. . The AFM held a rally outside the offices on the first day of negotiations, attended by members of several other entertainment unions to show their support. The tentative agreement comes just before the March 4 start date of negotiations between AMPTP, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the Hollywood Teamsters. “I want to commend the members of the AFM's Fair Share for Musicians bargaining unit for their unwavering commitment to fighting for a contract that compensates them fairly for their invaluable contributions to film and television and protects them in an industry of film and television in constant evolution,” Gagliardi said. concluded. “We were not alone in this negotiation and we were proud to have the full support of our fellow unions: SAG-AFTRA, Writers Guild of America, IATSE and the Teamsters. It was yet another powerful reminder that when we show solidarity within the labor movement, we can achieve great things. We would also like to thank Carol Lombardini, President of the AMPTP, as well as the AMPTP and its member companies, for helping to bring these negotiations to a successful conclusion. This article was originally published by The Hollywood Reporter.

