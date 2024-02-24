Entertainment
What do the polls really tell us?
PORT ANGELES — When it comes to election polls, seeing which candidate appears to be winning is the least interesting thing to Stuart Elway.
This is what respondents thought about the candidates and the questions the seasoned pollster wants to know. He would also like the public and media to understand how information gleaned from polls can provide meaningful insight into issues that concern them.
Elway will speak about Washington state's transition from a swing state to a reliably blue state and the upcoming 2024 elections Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Field Arts & Events Hall, 219 N. Oak St. “Red and Blue in the Evergreen State” is presented free of charge as a premier Fed Community Conversation, and seating can be reserved in the Field Arts & Events Hall. website. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.
Elway started his strategic communications company, Elway Research, 50 years ago. In 1992, he launched “The Elway Poll,” a quarterly nonpartisan survey of Washington voters that has continued through a partnership with Crosscut and KCTS 9.
The Crosscut-Elway poll (like other reputable polls) asks participants questions beyond “who do you plan to vote for?” » The answers to these 30 to 40 questions can offer important observations about public opinion, but don't often make headlines, Elway said.
“What do you think about the future?” What are the issues that motivate your vote? Elway said. “That's where I think the valuable information is, but it's not as compelling as 'Biden leads Trump.'
The Elway Poll uses a combination of landline interviews, cell phone interviews and an online survey to poll a random sample of 400 voters from across the state. In addition to issue-specific information, it collects demographic data such as age, income, party affiliation, and education.
A good public opinion poll accurately represents the opinions of all different groups within a population – whether Washington State or the United States – at any given time.
“It’s basically a systematic reading of what the public thinks on particular issues,” Elway said.
Researchers use many methods to ensure a survey is accurate — random sampling and weighting, writing good questions — but the results will never be perfect, Elway said.
“There’s a possibility that it’s extinct.” You may have asked the wrong question,” he said. “And we're dealing with human beings and they can change their minds. Anyone should always respond to a survey with a grain of salt.
Still, polls give us a window into public opinion on legislative priorities, policing, political attitudes, pandemic responses and even waste disposal, something elections cannot do .
And contrary to what much of the public believes and what the media claims, polls are not intended to predict election results.
“A pollster will tell you until you're blue in the face that we can't predict the future,” Elway said. “But when you watch TV or read stories, they are always presented as a prediction. People will say, “Well, the polls were wrong because they said X was going to win by two points, but candidate Y was going to win by one point.” »
Yet despite the checkered past of polls predicting presidential elections, they have continued to attract the interest of the press, the public and political parties.
That's unlikely to change, Elway said. Nonetheless, it is necessary to recognize the value of polling, as well as its limitations, in understanding what the public thinks about the issues they care about.
Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached at 360-425-2345, ext. 23.50583, or by email at [email protected].
