Kiara Advani on stereotypes in Bollywood: 'All the big actresses today are married' | Bollywood

Kiara Advani is aware of the stereotypes that prevail in the film industry about actors who choose to marry early. In a new report from ABP Live, Kiara was speaking at the ABP Conclave, when she said that today's audiences have evolved, so whether an actor is married or not doesn't matter. She married actor Sidharth Malhotra in February 2023. (Also Read: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's First Wedding Anniversary: ​​5 Cute Moments From Their Love Story) Kiara Advani will be seen in Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.

What Kiara Advani said

At the summit, Kiara Advani spoke in detail about the topic and said, (People were saying) Why does (an actress) get married? She's just getting to this phase and all that. But congratulations to the public because I think they have evolved. We keep telling the directors, producers, actors or actresses who have taken this on, but kudos to the audience because they see you as a character.

“After marriage, I signed two of my biggest films”

Kiara, who has Don 3 and Game Changer in her kitty, further added that she is good at balancing the personal and professional. So whether I'm married, whether I'm a mother, whether I'm someone's daughter, whatever it is, it doesn't matter at that point. And I think I can say that after marriage, I signed two of my biggest films. And I think, of course, we have so many actresses. I think all the great actresses today are all married. That speaks volumes in itself and is a positive change. I think I'm good at balancing my personal and professional life. So if I want to do something, I'll do it, and then as I manage everything else, I never think about my career unless I know that I will do what I say,” she added. .

Kiara is shooting for Shankar's Game Changer with Ram Charan. She was recently announced as the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3.

