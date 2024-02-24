Entertainment
Kiara Advani on stereotypes in Bollywood: 'All the big actresses today are married' | Bollywood
Kiara Advani is aware of the stereotypes that prevail in the film industry about actors who choose to marry early. In a new report from ABP Live, Kiara was speaking at the ABP Conclave, when she said that today's audiences have evolved, so whether an actor is married or not doesn't matter. She married actor Sidharth Malhotra in February 2023. (Also Read: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's First Wedding Anniversary: 5 Cute Moments From Their Love Story)
What Kiara Advani said
At the summit, Kiara Advani spoke in detail about the topic and said, (People were saying) Why does (an actress) get married? She's just getting to this phase and all that. But congratulations to the public because I think they have evolved. We keep telling the directors, producers, actors or actresses who have taken this on, but kudos to the audience because they see you as a character.
“After marriage, I signed two of my biggest films”
Kiara, who has Don 3 and Game Changer in her kitty, further added that she is good at balancing the personal and professional. So whether I'm married, whether I'm a mother, whether I'm someone's daughter, whatever it is, it doesn't matter at that point. And I think I can say that after marriage, I signed two of my biggest films. And I think, of course, we have so many actresses. I think all the great actresses today are all married. That speaks volumes in itself and is a positive change. I think I'm good at balancing my personal and professional life. So if I want to do something, I'll do it, and then as I manage everything else, I never think about my career unless I know that I will do what I say,” she added. .
Kiara is shooting for Shankar's Game Changer with Ram Charan. She was recently announced as the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3.
Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates in one place
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/kiara-advani-reacts-to-stereotypes-in-bollywood-all-top-actresses-today-are-married-101708767722069.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kiara Advani on stereotypes in Bollywood: 'All the big actresses today are married' | Bollywood
- Google and USDR help state and local governments with generative AI
- Table Tennis Tables Market Detailed Analysis of Current Scenario with Growth Forecasts to 2031
- Kiran Rao says she never had any big fights with ex-husband Aamir Khan: We understand each other quite well | Bollywood News
- Dior postpones Hong Kong fashion show: government
- Corporate Pitch Day connects companies and innovation
- Opinion: The scourge of fine print: Even Donald Trump's new sneakers have warnings.
- PM Modi launches world's largest grain storage system | Check details | Latest news India
- Boston College Men's Hockey blows out Vermont 7-1
- Google test crushes news
- A 5-magnitude earthquake strikes eastern and central Taiwan Taiwan News
- Residents welcome improvements to regional road infrastructure in North Sulawesi