Modis' call for 370 seats resonates in Bollywood

This article was first published onIndian cablea premium newsletter from The Wire & Galileo Ideas and has been republished here. To subscribe to The India Cable,Click here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged his party members to work for 370 seats. He predicts that the BJP itself will get that number, and with its allies, around 400. In 2019, the BJP won 303 seats, so that's a pretty big jump of around 67 seats, which is not an easy electoral feat as Modi predicted. Why 370? If the idea is to achieve a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, 358 seats should be enough. The figure of 370 is also not higher than the Rajiv Gandhis' 400-plus in the 1984 elections. So how did Modi choose the number?

It is evident that 370 is also the number of the article of the Constitution which gave Jammu and Kashmir its special status within the Indian Union. Getting rid of this article was the first major decision of the BJP government after 2019. Remember, voters will not forget this, this call from the Prime Minister will remind them. And the media, especially the television networks, will do their part, constantly talking about Mission 370 on the evening news.

This is a clever tactic on the part of the BJP, the kind of tactic it specializes in. The idea is to always remind people of his program and his achievements, so that they do not forget him. And they bring together supporters from social media, mainstream Godi media and of course popular culture from fellow travelers.

Just at the right time, arrives Article 370a film starring Yami Gautam and Arun Govil (who formerly played Ram in the TV series Ramayana).

The film's synopsis on the “Book my Show” website, where tickets to the films can be purchased, reads:

In the aftermath of the 2016 Kashmir unrest, a young local field agent, Zooni Haksar, is chosen by Rajeshwari Swaminathan of the Prime Minister's Office for a top secret mission. Their goal? Crack down on terrorism and end the billion-dollar conflict economy in the valley, by doing the absolute impossible by repealing the infamous Article 370. That too, without shedding a single drop of innocent blood.

Lots of guns, explosions and killings follow, however, according to the trailer.

The trailer of the film also shows Gautam sincerely saying that Kashmir is a lost affair. Until the special status exists, we can't even touch it. They won't allow us to change it either. But now our heroes, Narendra Modi and the fiery Amit Shah, announce in Parliament that this law is being abolished. As if we, ordinary citizens, did not understand the message, the (real) Prime Minister approved the film. Tax exemption will undoubtedly follow.

It's not the only one in the works either. Waiting in the wings is Bastar-The History of Naxal. The title should explain what it is about. If you have any doubts, teasers, as trailers are now called, will put them to rest. I won't give away too many spoilers, but it opens with an angry-looking woman (Adah Sharma, last seen in History of Kerala) speaking to the camera and informing us that the wars with Pakistan have killed only 8,738 Indian soldiers, while in the same country, the Naxals have killed more than 15,000 Indian jawans. When Bastar Naxals cruelly killed 76 jawans, there were celebrations in JNU! Apparently, left-liberal pseudo-intellectuals are big supporters of these Naxals.

Two other films in the making as well, a biopic of VD Savarkar and Kangana Ranauts Emergency. No doubt a few more will come.

All these overly nationalistic and propaganda films were not crowned with success. A recent Atal Bihari Vajpayee biopic sank without a trace, as did Akshay Kumar's big-budget film. Emperor Prithviraj, billed as a Hindutva film. But small films without stars, The Kashmir files And History of Kerala, has done well and these films are gaining traction on social media even if they are not successful at the box office.

For the BJP, on the other hand, failures or successes, each of these films adds to the noise it creates and is a force multiplier. They confirm the biases of his supporters and potential voters, especially those in a younger demographic who will likely learn lessons about his history. And as prime ministers open their support for Article 370 It is clear that the BJP, for its part, will put all its weight behind these projects, such as Article 370, which, according to it, will help it in its mission to obtain these 370 seats.