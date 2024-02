Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood stars to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are expected to celebrate their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar from March 1-3. The guest list includes international business leaders like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Walt Disney CEO Bog Iger, as well as Indian business tycoons like Aditya Birla Kumar Mangalam Birla Group Chairman, Adani. Group founder Gautam Adani, Wipro chairman Rishad Premji, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla. The festivities will also be graced by Bollywood's biggest stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor and Aamir Khan among others. Guests will also get a glimpse of the animal rescue and rehabilitation work being carried out in Jamnagar under the leadership of Anant Ambani. The three-day celebration will conclude with two events named 'Tusker Trails' and 'Hashtakshar', with guests given the freedom to choose their attire. Guests will travel to Jamnagar on charter flights from Mumbai or Delhi. Yash Raj Films' discreet boss Aditya Chopra is expected to grace the Jamnagar celebrations alongside his wife Rani Mukerji. Famous cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who has close relations with the Ambani family, is expected to participate in the festivities. Other esteemed guests on the list include cricket luminaries such as Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Hardik and Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan. The pre-wedding celebrations that take place in Jamnagar are not just a union of two souls but also a celebration of India's rich cultural tapestry. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities pay homage to traditional Indian art, as evidenced by the meticulously curated events. As a thoughtful touch, participants will receive candles made by visually impaired artisans from Mahabaleshwar. Swadesh, a platform that champions traditional Indian art and artisans, shared a heartwarming video capturing the craftsmanship along with a heartfelt message on Instagram. The caption read: Lighting the path of love ~ Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming wedding proves to be instrumental in celebrating traditional Indian art forms. The visually impaired artisans of Mahabaleshwar are delighted to showcase their exquisite handcrafted candles, adding a unique and meaningful touch to the festivities.

