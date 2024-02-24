musicians | Alipurduar musicians make their Bollywood debut: 'All India Rank' features songs composed by brothers





Mayukh and Mainak, two brothers from Alipurduar who have been composing songs for years, have made their debut in Bollywood as music directors. All India Rankingsa Hindi film written and directed by Varun Grover, features five songs set by the siblings. The film was released on Friday. It stars Bodhisattva Sharma in the lead role, and others like Shashi Bhushan, Samta Sudiksha, Geeta Agarwal and Sheeba Chaddha. Today the film was released. This is the first time we are working as music directors in a Hindi film, Mainak said. The telegraph by telephone from Mumbai on Friday afternoon. The brothers had stayed at Babupara in Alipurduar town until they passed the higher secondary exams. Moloy Mahalanobish, their father, was a teacher at Alipurduar Boys' High School. After my higher secondary examination in 1990, I went with my elder brother Mayukh to Kolkata to learn to play musical instruments like guitar and piano. In Alipurduar, I only played tabla, Mainak said. In 1996-97, the brothers participated in a program for Calcutta Doordarshan. Gradually, they started composing music and worked on a few Bengali albums. In 2018, we reached Mumbai. We didn't know anyone and at first we started making music for visual advertisements. In one advertisement, the lyricist was Varun Grover,” Mainak said. The duo expressed their gratitude to singer Suvendu Maity and musician Avik Lahiri from Kolkata. Both of them helped us a lot in building our careers, said the younger brother. In Mumbai, the brothers struggled during the Covid-19 pandemic and there was hardly any work then. “But somehow we held on to our aspirations. After the pandemic, Varun Grover told us that he was making a film and wanted us to join him as music directors. The film was been screened at several festivals and finally released today across the country, said Mainak, who is three years younger than Mayukh. In the film, Mayukh and Mainak have created soulful tunes and captivating background music. It contains five diverse songs, which show the versatility of the duo. Vishal Bhardwaj lent his voice to a track, adding his signature touch to the musical tapestry. It's always a fun journey to work with one of the most talented and sensible artists of our country, Varun Grover. We learned a lot and hopefully we were able to adapt to the temperament and texture of this beautiful film, Mayukh said in a statement. Their debut in the Hindi film industry delighted the people of Alipurduar. We are delighted that two from Alipurduar have worked as music directors in a Bollywood feature film. Both struggled for years to achieve this. We hope people enjoy their music, said Somshankar Dutta, a childhood friend of Mainak in the city.

