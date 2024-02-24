Entertainment
We must celebrate Lata Mangeshkar's legacy
By Haroon Rashid and Sarika UnadkatBBC Asian Network
Shreya Ghoshal is considered by some to be India's greatest living singer.
But it might surprise you to hear her say she “needs to do more”, despite her millions of fans around the world, multiple hit songs and success in Bollywood and beyond.
In an exclusive interview with BBC Asian Network, she says she feels a responsibility to the next generation of singers.
Shreya also followed the path of another – Lata Mangeshkar, one of India's most loved singers, who died in 2022.
Since then, Shreya has been touted as the one to take on the role of the legendary performer, whose extraordinary career spanned over half a century.
Lata's voice has been featured on the soundtracks of hundreds of Bollywood films and she has recorded thousands of songs in 36 languages.
Shreya says she “refuses to deal” with the comparisons, saying they go “in one ear and out the other.”
But she insists it's important to recognize those who came before her, continuing their legacies while building her own.
“I'm sure there's a generation that hasn't heard Lata Ji and I'm probably trying to bridge that gap so they can access it,” she told Beyond Bollywood.
“That’s why I keep singing her songs and talking about her, because we need to celebrate the greats.”
“Finding my place in the world”
The 39-year-old recently performed sold-out concerts in London and Manchester during the UK leg of her All Hearts world tour, with concert videos having been viewed millions of times on TikTok.
It was a setlist that included a mix of classic songs from legendary artists like Mohammad Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.
Shreya says she particularly admires Lata and Asha Bhosle as her 'gurus'.
“I think I take a little bit of that in my singing and give it to the next generation, so they feel the magic that they gave us,” she says.
“I have heard from so many artists around the world and I know there is too much perfection and beauty in the work of these legends.
“They inspire me at every stage of my life, but I know there is still much to do – and I'm not humble. That's the truth.”
In recent years, Bollywood has become dominated by electronic music, with melodies similar to pop and traditional dance.
Shreya grew up with recorded classics from the 1960s to the 90s, when songs were recorded with full orchestras and incorporated a mix of Western and traditional Indian classical styles.
She says it's important for her to incorporate these influences to ensure that young music lovers and aspiring singers don't forget the roots of Asian music.
“It’s different,” she said.
“Our subcontinent has a very ancient musical history, from classical to folk, to our film music, and it is distinctly different with its nuances.
“It’s the heritage that makes this subcontinent so proud of its heritage.”
Shreya reflects on her musical rise, which dates back to the age of four, when she began learning classical music and singing from her parents.
At the age of 12, she won the children's version of the reality singing competition Sa Re Ga Ma.
Through the show, she was noticed by famous director and music composer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who asked her to sing on the soundtrack of his 2002 hit film, Devdas.
“Those days I was so nervous, I came from a small town, all I knew was to keep my eyes down and just sing,” she says.
“I never thought it would catapult me into the mainstream where I am today.”
In recent years, it has come full circle, with Shreya herself now appearing as a talent show judge on Indian Idol.
Reflecting on her 22 years in the industry, she says it's only now that she's “finally living in the moment.”
“Until a few years ago, I was still trying to find my place in the industry and the kind of music I wanted to make,” she says.
“Now I'm just trying to find my place in the industry, not just in the Indian industry, but in the whole world.”
Listen to the full interview on Beyond Bollywood with Haroon Rashid on BBC Asian Network from 11:00am on February 24.
