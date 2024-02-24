Is this D-rated actor the best-dressed man in Hollywood?

But this chef-turned-self-proclaimed “D-rate” star has become an unlikely star on this year's awards circuit in costume.

There he was at the Emmys, looking like a Colonel Sanders in a tuxedo with a string tie tucked under his collar. At a Vanity Fair party in January, he donned a pinstriped suit with big peak lapels that made him look like a jaunty hitman. This weekend at the SAG Awards, airing on Netflix, he plans to wear a crisp tuxedo.

It's never humbling to be in rooms like that,” said Matheson, 42, a Canadian chef, actor and former travel show host, who recently experienced a unique turn at Hollywood to fame with his status as executive producer of FX's high-pressure cooking comedy-drama, The Bear.” He even had a scene-stealing role as Neil Fak, a handyman on the show. This show has become one of the most honored television programs at this year's award ceremonies. In recent months, he has racked up Emmys and Golden Globes. Now there's even more trophies on the line at this weekend's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

I'm sitting at a table and Meryl Streep is sitting in front of me, Emma Stone is sitting next to me and Quinta Brunson comes up and says hello,” Matheson, who lives in Fort Erie, Ont., said of his experience . at the Golden Globes. It's crazy. I'm such a normal person. I'm not trying to live in Los Angeles, I'm not trying to live in New York. I like going to work, going back to my farm and live with my family.”

He may be arriving on the red carpet early, before all the real stars arrive, but Matheson made the most of his time in front of the cameras. For some, it's not Ryan Gosling or even Jeremy Allen White, co-star of the Mathesons Calvin-Klein ad, who deserves the title of best dressed in Hollywood right now. He's the tattooed guy who'd rather sear a steak than sit in front of an acting class leader.

To put it in cooking terms, Matheson's fashion sense is a perfectly seasoned roast, nothing too crazy, never dry, with a hint of spice.

I'm just looking for what Jack Nicholson wore in 1978,” Matheson said. “I always look at all these old photos of De Niro and Pacino from the '70s on red carpets, I think they're just phenomenal.”

Shoes are where Matheson slips up. A funky little shoe is my biggest gesture,” he said in his bubbly Canadian lilt. That black tuxedo at the Globes was accompanied by a pair of fisherman sandals, like something a wrinkly paisano would wear on the Amalfi Coast. At the VF party, he ran on the carpet in snakeskin boots.

He's long had a taste for fashion, even though most in the industry don't cater to men his size. As a 300-pound man, I only had a few options,” Matheson, who described his build as a baked potato with toothpicks stuck in it. “

Outside of the crimson rugs, Matheson is primarily a uniform dresser. He favors Vans sneakers, Carhartt pants and vintage T-shirts with holey springs. During our interview, Matheson said he's been wearing the same Carhartt jeans for three weeks and a cheap thermal that I've been wearing for a week and it smells like a hockey player.

In addition to his restaurants and YouTube cooking channel, Matheson is the co-founder of Rosa Rugosa, a Canadian-made workwear brand that includes $265 work jackets and $145 work pants. To accommodate men of its prodigious stature, the brand's sizes go up to 4XL for the jacket and 52 inches for the pants.

When The Bear began attracting nominations, Matheson visited Harry Rosen, a Toronto department store where he had made several suits. He did not work with a stylist. He trusted his instincts and sometimes turned to his wife , Trish Spencer, for an outside opinion.

His most interesting purchase was an oxblood-colored Harry Rosen double-breasted suit that he wore to the Golden Globes with patent-leather Gucci Chelsea boots. Matheson had never worn a double-breasted suit before and was worried it wouldn't work on him. I was wondering, Am I going to look like a flag wrapped around a basketball?” The look landed him on best-dressed lists a few days later.

Matheson claimed to be inept with technology, but said that when he looks on TikTok now, he sees that most videos about him are now about his clothes and not cooking. I'm so proud to represent my little chubby ones,” Matheson said. “I'm hands down the best-dressed 300-pound man on the planet.”

