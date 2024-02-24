The actor calls on the French film industry to confront sexual abuse during the César ceremony live

Judith Godrché accused directors Benot Jacquot and Jacques Doillon of abuse, including rape.

French actress Judith Godrché called on the French film industry to face the truth about sexual violence and physical abuse during a live broadcast Friday of the César ceremony, the French version of the Oscars.

We can decide that the men accused of rape no longer run (French) cinema,” Godrché said.

Godrche was asked to speak about sexual violence at the ceremony after actors claimed they were teenage victims of sexual abuse at the hands of directors decades older than them, highlighting the disgusting underbelly of the country's industry.

Is it possible that we are capable of facing the truth? Godrché said in an emotional speech to a silent audience.

With the same moral strength we use to be creative, let us have the courage to say out loud what we silently know, she said, and later added: “The power seems to be wavering.

The audience remained silent until the end of his performance, then burst into thunderous applause accompanied by a standing ovation.

His speech comes as French cinema is expected to shine next month at the Oscars ceremony with Justine Triet's legal drama, Anatomy of a Fall.

Triet on Friday became the second director in the 49-year history of the Césars to win the award for best director for Anatomy of a Fall, which also won the award for best film, original screenplay, actress for Sandra Huller, actor in a supporting role and editing.

Godrché, 51, is well known to French film buffs. She recently accused two directors of rape and sexual abuse when she was a teenager. She officially filed a complaint at the beginning of the month, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

She accuses director Benot Jacquot, with whom she had a six-year relationship that began when she was 14, of rape and physical violence. Jacquot, a prominent director in France, is 25 years his senior.

She also accuses another director, Jacques Doillon, of sexual abuse while he was making a film when she was 15 years old. Doillon is 28 years older than her.

Jacquot and Doillon have denied these allegations.

Speaking on France Inter radio earlier this month, Godrche said she was never attracted to Jacquot, but ended up with him, in his bed, and was his little wife. Godrché and Jacquot met in 1986 on the set of his film Les Mendiants.

I was indoctrinated, it was like I had joined a cult, she says. The relationship was marred by violence, confinement and control, she said.

A few hours before the ceremony, French Culture Minister Rachida Dati criticized French cinema for having collectively turned a blind eye to sexual violence for decades. She praised Godrèche's courage to speak out and share his traumatic experience.

Judith Godrché spoke of her pain in simple terms, Dati said. “She said: I was a child. We saw everything and no one said anything,” declared the Minister of Culture in an interview with Le Film français magazine. She added: “This should be the start of a profound rethinking of French cinema.”

There is no impunity in the name of art, Dati said. Creative freedom is total, but we are not talking here about art, but about a crime against a child, she added. Having sexual relations with a child under 15 is a crime.

Godrche had already spoken about his relationship with Jacquot, without naming him, in an autobiographical television program entitled Icône du cinéma français, released in December.

She was one of the actors who spoke out in 2017 against American producer Harvey Weinstein as part of the #MeToo movement, accusing him of sexual assault when she was 24 years old.

Jacquot told the newspaper Le Monde that he did not feel directly concerned by the accusations of Godrché, with whom he said he had fallen in love at the time. He denied any abuse of authority.

In a statement to international news agency Agence France-Presse, Doillon said just cause does not justify arbitrary denunciations, false accusations and lies.

Following Godrché's accusations, other women decided to speak out.

Isild Le Besco, 41, accused Jacquot of psychological and physical abuse in a relationship with him that began when she was 16 and he was 52. She also accused Doillon of casting someone else for a role she was supposed to get because she refused his sexual advances.

Another actress, Anna Mouglalis, 45, accused Doillon of sexual assault in 2011.

The French film industry was rocked earlier by accusations of sexual misconduct against actor Grard Depardieu.

In 2020, protests by women's rights activists took place during the César ceremony, with director Roman Polanski winning the best director award in absentia. Actor Adle Haenel, who denounced alleged sexual assaults committed by another French director in the early 2000s when she was 15, got up and left the room.

Polanski remains wanted in the United States decades after being accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977.