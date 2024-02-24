Entertainment
Actor calls on French film industry to “face the truth” about sexual violence
French actress Judith Godrché called on the French film industry to “face the truth” about sexual violence and physical abuse during a live broadcast Friday of the César ceremony, the French version of the Oscars.
“We can decide that men accused of rape no longer run the [French]cinema,” Godrché said.
Godrche was asked to speak about sexual violence at the ceremony after actors claimed they were teenage victims of sexual abuse at the hands of directors decades older than them, shedding light on the underbelly repugnant to the country's industry.
“Is it possible that we are able to face the truth?” Godrche said, and received a standing ovation for his speech. It comes as French cinema is set to shine at next month's Oscars with Justine Triet's legal drama. Anatomy of a fall.
Godrché, 51, is well known to French film buffs. She recently accused two directors of rape and sexual abuse when she was a teenager. She officially filed a complaint at the beginning of the month, the Paris prosecutor's office said.
She accuses director Benot Jacquot, with whom she had a six-year relationship that began when she was 14, of rape and physical violence. Jacquot, a prominent director in France, is 25 years his senior. She also accuses another director, Jacques Doillon, of sexual abuse while he was making a film when she was 15 years old. Doillon is 28 years older than her.
Jacquot and Doillon have denied these allegations.
Speaking on France Inter radio earlier this month, Godrché said she was never attracted to Jacquot, “but I found myself with him, in his bed, and I was his little wife.” Godrché and Jacquot met in 1986 on the set of his film Beggars.
“I was indoctrinated, it was like I had joined a cult,” she said.
The relationship was marred by violence, confinement and control, she said.
“A deep introspection”
A few hours before the start of the ceremony, the French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati, criticized French cinema for having “collectively turned a blind eye for decades” to sexual violence. She praised Godrché's courage to speak out and share his traumatic experience. Godrche spoke about his pain in simple terms, Dati said.
“She said: 'I was a child. You saw everything and no one said anything,'” Datit told the famous film magazine Cahiers du cinéma. She added: “This should be the start of a profound rethinking of French cinema.”
“Creative freedom is total, but we are not talking about art here, but about a crime against a child,” Dati said. “Having sexual relations with a child under 15 is a crime.”
Godrche had already spoken about his relationship with Jacquot, without naming him, in an autobiographical television program entitled French cinema iconwhich was released in December. She was one of the actors who spoke out in 2017 against American producer Harvey Weinstein as part of the #MeToo movement, accusing him of sexual assault when she was 24 years old.
Jacquot told the newspaper Le Monde that he “does not feel directly concerned” by the accusations of Godrché, with whom he said he fell in love at the time. He denied any abuse of authority. In a statement to international news agency Agence France-Presse, Doillon said “just cause does not justify arbitrary denunciations, false accusations and lies.”
Following Godrché's accusations, other women decided to speak out. Isild Le Besco, 41, accused Jacquot of “psychological and physical violence” in a relationship with him that began when she was 16 and he was 52. She also accused Doillon of casting someone else for a role she was supposed to get because she refused his sexual advances.
Another actress, Anna Mouglalis, 45, accused Doillon of sexual assault in 2011.
The French film industry was rocked earlier by accusations of sexual misconduct against actor Grard Depardieu.
In 2020, protests by women's rights activists took place during the César ceremony, with director Roman Polanski winning the best director award in absentia. Actor Adle Haenel, who denounced alleged sexual assaults committed by another French director in the early 2000s when she was 15, got up and left the room. Polanski remains wanted in the United States decades after being accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977.
