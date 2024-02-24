Today in Entertainment History: 1st Platinum Album Awarded | Entertainment





On February 24, 1976, the Eagles' Greatest Hits album became the first album in the United States to be certified platinum, with at least one million copies sold. The new award was designed because high sales meant too many artists were winning gold records. In 1979, the Sex Pistols released the album The Great Rock N Roll Swindle. In 1988, Alice Cooper announced her candidacy for governor of Arizona. In 1990, singer Johnny Ray died of liver failure in a Los Angeles hospital. He was 63 years old. He is known for his double-sided hit Cry and The Little White Cloud That Cried. In 1991, country star Webb Pierce died. He was 65 years old. The same day, comedian George Gobel died in a Southern California hospital at the age of 71. Gobel is probably best known as a regular on the game show Hollywood Squares. In 1992, actress Tracy Gold returned to work on the set of the television sitcom Growing Pains. She left the series to fight anorexia. Also in 1992, singer Kurt Cobain of Nirvana married singer Courtney Love of Hole in Hawaii. In 1993, Eric Clapton won six Grammy Awards, including Song and Record of the Year for Tears In Heaven and Album of the Year for Unplugged. Arrested Development was named best new artist. In 1994, comedian Garrett Morris was shot and seriously injured during an attempted robbery in Los Angeles. In 1998, drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crue was arrested for kicking his wife, actress Pamela Anderson Lee. She filed for divorce. He ultimately served four months in prison. Also in 1998, comedian Henny Youngman died of complications from the flu. He was 91 years old. He was known as the king of one-liners, including Take my wife, please. Also in 1998, Elton John was knighted. Today's birthdays: Actor Dominic Chianese (kee-uh-NAY-see) (Boardwalk Empire, The Sopranos) is 93 years old. Singer Joanie Sommers is 83 years old. Actress Jenny OHara (Transparent, The Mindy Project) is 82 years old. Actor Barry Bostwick is 79 years old. Singer-producer Rupert Holmes is 77 years old. Actor Edward James Olmos is 77 years old. Musician George Thorogood is 74 years old. Actress Debra Jo Rupp (That 70s Show) is 73 years old. Actress Helen Shaver (The Color of Money) is 73 years old. Press correspondent Paula Zahn is 73 years old. 68. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 66 years old. Actor Mark Moses (Desperate Housewives) is 66 years old. Actor Beth Broderick (Sabrina, The Teenage Witch) is 65 years old. Actor Emilio Rivera (Mayans MC) is 63 years old. Singer Michelle Shocked is 62 years old. Zane is 58 years old. Actor Bonnie Somerville (Code Black, NYPD Blue) is 50 years old. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Greene is 49 years old. Singer Brandon Brown of Mista is 41 years old. Gym Class Heroes drummer Matt McGinley is 41 years old. Actor Wilson Bethel (Hart of Dixie) is 40 years old. Actor Alexander Koch (KOHK) (Under the Dome) is 36 years old. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (kah-LOO-yah) (Black Panther, Get Out) is 35 years old. Rapper-actor OShea Jackson Junior (Straight Outta Compton) is 33 years old. .

