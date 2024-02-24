Entertainment
Frédéric Christophe Klein[1] (born March 14, 1979)[2] is an American actor best known for playing Paul Metzler in ElectionChris “Oz” Ostreicher in the American pie comedy teen movies, serial killer Cicada on The flash and more recently in the role of Bill Townsend in the Netflix series Sweet magnolias.
Early life[edit]
Klein grew up in Brookfield, Illinois. He is of German, Irish and English descent. His mother, Terese (née Bergen), is a kindergarten teacher and his father, Fred Klein, is an engineer.[3] Klein was the second of three children. His older sister, Debbie, was born in 1978 and his younger brother, Timothy, was born in 1982. As a child, Klein had his first experience on stage singing. My little light in a community theater at the Sheraton Convention Center in Chicago. He lived in the city for thirteen years before his family moved to Omaha, Nebraska. At Millard West High School in Omaha, Klein performed in his high school's performance of West Side Story, played cornerback and linebacker for the football team and swam on the Millard West swim team. During his senior year, Klein was offered his first professional acting job by director Alexander Payne, who was researching Omaha, his hometown, as a potential filming location for the film. Election. He attended Texas Christian University (TCU) in Fort Worth, Texas.
After auditioning for Election, Payne chose Klein and they began filming. The film was released in April 1999 and received positive reviews. Soon after, Klein found steady employment in the film industry while briefly attending TCU, where he studied theater and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He was later seen at American pie, starring Christopher Russell Ostreicher, which debuted on July 9, 1999 and was a box office success. The following year, Klein starred in Here on Earth alongside LeeLee Sobieski and Josh Hartnett (2000). Klein reprized his role in American pie 2 (2001) and American meeting (2012), but was not in American marriage apparently due to scheduling conflicts. In 2002, Klein had a role in Mel Gibson's Vietnam War film. We were soldiers. Klein starred in the 2002 film remake Rollerbut the film was a huge critical and financial failure.[4] Klein also appeared in several teen films, including Just friends (2005) and American dream (2006).
In 2014, Klein was cast as an American pilot in Damien Lay's film. The Uberkanone.[5] He starred in the 2014 comedy independent film Anonymous authors with Kaley Cuoco.[6] In 2018, Klein was cast as Cicada, the main villain in the fifth season of the superhero television series. The flash.[7][8]
Private life[edit]
In January 2000, Klein and actress Katie Holmes began dating. The couple got engaged around Christmas 2003. The couple called off the engagement and ended their relationship in March 2005.[9]
Klein met Laina Rose Thyfault, a travel agent, in 2011 at a mutual friend's wedding. They got engaged in December 2014, after three years of dating, and married eight months later on August 9, 2015, in Montana.[10][11] In March 2016, Klein announced in a tweet that he and his wife were expecting their first child together.[12] Their son Frederick Easton was born on July 23, 2016.[13] The couple also have a daughter Isla Rose, born May 26, 2018.[14]
Klein was arrested for drunken driving on February 5, 2005 in San Diego County.[15] and again in Los Angeles on June 16, 2010.[16] On June 21, 2010, it was announced that Klein had gone to Cirque Lodge to begin a 30-day alcohol addiction program. Klein's publicist explained that “after recent events, Chris was forced to take a clear look at a problem he has been trying to solve on his own for years. He now understands that he cannot beat this addiction alone.”[17]
Filmography[edit]
Awards and nominations[edit]
Chicago Film Critics Association
- 2000: Nominated in the “Most Promising Actor” category American pie
Teen Choice Awards
- 2000: Nominated, “Choice Breakout Performance” American pie
Young Hollywood Awards
- 2001: Won“Male superstar of tomorrow”
