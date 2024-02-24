Amitabh Bachchan remained dissatisfied with his performance despite repeating the dialogues 200 times; Aamir Khan recalls watching Big-B work | Bollywood News





Actor Aamir Khan is known as Bollywood's 'perfectionist' for his intense work style, which usually involves careful preparation. In an interview, Aamir said that there is no limit to the amount of rehearsals an actor wants, as he recalled a lesson he learned early in his career from observing Amitabh Bachchan remaining dissatisfied of his performance despite eight takes. During an onstage interaction at the ABP Majha event, the host joked that it was easier to get newcomers to rehearse, and Aamir bristled at the suggestion that he doesn't didn't rehearse as hard. He said in Hindi: “I repeat more than anyone, brother. I just remembered a story. I was shooting for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. It was my first film and we were shooting at Film City. I was sitting in my makeup room with Reena (Dutta) and my cousins ​​Nuzhat and Raj Zutshi. We had a break of 1-2 hours, then we had to attempt a night photo. The actor continued: “Outside, another movie was being filmed and you could hear the lights being set up. Then we heard an actor repeating his lines. He must have repeated the same sentence 100 to 200 times. I came out and saw it was Amit Ji (Amitabh Bachchan). Aamir said that he was a big fan of the superstar back then and continues to remain his admirer. So he decided to observe the main actor by sitting in a corner of the room. Amitabh was shooting for a Prakash Mehra film. Indian Express Entertainment is now on WhatsApp channels. Follow us for the latest news, interviews, reviews, photos and more. Aamir continued to tell the story. “He worked so hard, he was so focused. He gave about 8-10 takes. This was far from the case. At that time there were no monitors. Once the shooting was over, the team was ready to leave, but Amit ji didn't move. Then he went to Prakash ji and asked, “Prakash, I didn’t speak too fast, did I?” He was always stuck on that hat tip,” Aamir said. Finally coming back to his deduction from this observation, Aamir said, “So, for me, it was a big lesson. There is no limit to how much you can repeat and achieve. Aamir will return to the big screen for the first time since 2022 in this year's Sitare Zameen Par. The film is expected to be released around Christmas. He was last seen on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi adaptation of the Oscar-winning Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Aamir and Amitabh recently worked together in Thugs of Hindostan. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

