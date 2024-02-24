DJ Q&A with Miriam A. Laube | Entertainment

What if all the bees abandoned their queen? In Queen, a high-stakes environmental drama opening at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in March, best friends investigate the collapse of bee colonies around the world. When a flaw appears in their research and an ecological disaster looms, should they withdraw their discoveries or compromise them to protect the planet? Queen director Miriam A. Laube shares her thoughts on this timely topic and describes how her life path led her to this captivating work.
DJ: Tell a little about yourself.
LM: My mother was born and raised in South India, in the state of Kerela. My father was born and raised in Germany. My mother received a scholarship for her graduate studies at the University of Frankfurt, where my parents met. Eventually they moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and I was born and raised there. I am a proud Steelers fan. I now live in New York, with my husband, although we spent 17 seasons in Ashland, OR as company members of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.
DJ: How did you first discover the theater life?
LM: I grew up across the street from a synagogue. When I was five, the synagogue moved and a community theater moved in. The first show they performed at this community theater was Man of La Mancha. And the gentleman who played Don Quixote knocked on our door and asked if we had any lemons because he needed them for his voice and he invited us to the show. My parents took us (me and my siblings) to the show. I didn't understand everything that was happening. But what I remember is the feeling of being inside the music… inside the story. And ever since then, I've been involved in theater in one way or another.
DJ: How did you start directing?
LM: Bill Rauch, who was the artistic director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, once told me that he thought I had a director's eye. So I asked to assist him on a project. It was a wonderful and eye-opening experience. Later he asked me if I wanted to help him again. Years later, Mike Ryan, who was the artistic director of Shakespeare Santa Cruz (and now plays Dr. Philip Hayes in TheatreWorks Silicon Valleys Queen), asked me to direct his theater on the recommendation of an actress/director named Laura Gordon. And Tim Bond, who I had worked with years ago at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, gave me that experience. So I have had many mentors and guides along my journey.
DJ: When did you first hear about Queen?
LM: I first discovered Queen at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, where there was a sort of incubator for new plays called Black Swan Lab run by Lue Douthit. She brought Madhuri Shekar to Ashland to work on a play and she chose to work on Queen. I wasn't in the lab, but I remember some actors talking about this interesting play. I met Madhuri around this time and paid close attention to all her later works. I am a huge fan of Madhuri and her plays.
DJ: Do you usually discuss a play with its author in preparation for its production?
LM: Well, I've mostly directed Shakespeare and even though I have mental conversations with him, he doesn't really answer my questions. I actually spoke with Madhuri about this piece. What stood out to me was that she was imagining what could be the worst thing that could happen between dear friends who are also colleagues. And for her, the answer was if her friend told her you're not a writer. It marked me.
DJ: Do you and your actors work with a playwright and/or beekeepers?
LM: I come with no knowledge of bees. We will talk with beekeepers and gain practical experience.
DJ: What would you say about Queen to someone who doesn't know about bees?
LM: I would say that bees are the what but not the why. At the heart of this play, it is about a friendship between two women who are not only dear friends, but also colleagues. They work together and share their lives. And then comes a moment when they must answer for themselves: does the end justify the means? This issue threatens both their professional and personal integrity as well as their friendship. Bees are what this community, what this hive studies. So we learn a little bit about colony collapse disorder along the way. And we can examine the beautiful workings of the hive as a metaphor for this community.
