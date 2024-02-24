Sharon Osbourne underwent 8 months of therapy after argument with Duchess Meghan | Entertainment

Sharon Osbourne underwent eight months of therapy and didn't leave the house for two months after receiving death threats over her comments about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
The TV star defended his friend Piers Morgan over comments he made following Prince Harry's wife's interview with Oprah Winfrey, including insisting he didn't believe her when she told him she had been having suicidal thoughts.
She left US talk show 'The Talk' in 2021, after being asked by co-star Sheryl Underwood about her support for Piers – who quit his job on 'Good Morning Britain' after having his say – and deemed it “installation”.
Sheryl asked: What would you say to people who might think that, while you're standing by your friend, it seems like you've given validation or refuge to something he said that is racist, even if you don't agree?
To which Sharon replied: I even feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people consider racist, which makes me a racist.
Today Sharon revealed the ordeal left her feeling “blacklisted” and it took months of counseling to recover from the incident.
She told Closer UK: “After that I did eight months of therapy.
“Ozzie [Osbourne, husband] and I didn't leave the house for two months because we were receiving death threats.
It was huge. You say one thing and it's a seed, and that seed grows into a damn big tree.
The Internet is judge, jury and executioner. It was crazy and the ugliest thing I have ever experienced.
She continued: “It was a tough pill to swallow because I had worked with all these people for so long.
“I was there for 11 years and they were my friends.”
Sharon had claimed she felt “blindsided” and “set up” by the grilling she received from her co-stars.
She explained: “It was like, 'You're asking me the questions, you have the questions written there, and I didn't even have time to think to come up with a correct answer here.'
“You're the one accusing me. And I didn't even know it was happening. It was between her and me. I'm the one who should be crying here. My ass is on the line. I just had throwing yourself at it, without even being prepared.”
And the 71-year-old star – who denied allegations of racist and homophobic abuse towards his co-hosts – 'apologised' to Sheryl after their row.
She added: “I admit what I did. I can't not admit it. I said what I said. I got too personal with Sheryl. I should never have said to stop her tears.
“She was hurting like I was hurting…I love Sheryl, I apologized to Sheryl, she didn't come back and I can understand. Sheryl needs her time.”
