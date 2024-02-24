The young Bollywood star takes on Hollywood

Alia Bhatt

The superstar appeal of Alia Bhatt cannot be overstated.

At 30, she became a Bollywood megastar. For some people (your writer included), she's one of the hottest names.

If you don't like Indian films, you might not have come across her, until recently.

Last year, Bhatt made his Hollywood debut. All of a sudden, she was introduced to a global audience.

She is now backing a new drama series about wildlife crime.

“People have the power to make a difference, whether in this sector or another,” she told BBC News.

Bhatt's mother is also an actress

Bhatt was born into a Bollywood family, to a filmmaker father, Mahesh Bhatt, and an actress mother, Soni Razdan.

Razdan was born in Birmingham, England, and Bhatt, although born in India, describes herself as British.

In an interview with Wired last year, she answered the most searched questions about her on Google, one of which was: “Is she British?” Bhatt responded with an emphatic yes.

Bhatt had his first leading role at the age of 18 and has since starred in dozens of Hindi films.

She lives in Mumbai with her actor husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and their one-year-old daughter.

The couple is one of the power couples of Bollywood. It’s an industry that has historically been ruled by family dynasties.

Bhatt starred alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan last year

Bhatt starred in the 2023 romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was a smash hit at the box office.

A few weeks later, she appeared alongside Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and 50 Shades actor Jamie Dornan in Netflix's Heart of Stone, which received mixed reviews.

She's not the first Bollywood star to break into Hollywood – others like Priyanka Chopra have done so too.

But this is not the case for everyone. Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the 'King of Bollywood', has never ventured into Hollywood despite having fans all over the world. At an event in Dubai last weekhe said he had to “learn to address the public that likes me, instead of spreading myself too thin.”

When we meet, in central London, Bhatt is wearing a black velvet Sabyasachi sari. (Again, if you know, you know. Sabyasachi is one of the most sought-after fashion designers in India.)

Bhatt is in London to attend a premiere of Poacher, the new crime drama series of which she is executive producer. Based on true events, the series tells the story of India's largest ivory poaching ring.

A global ban on the sale of ivory came into effect in 1989. But elephant poaching remains a major problem globally, fueled by demand for ivory in some parts of the world where it is seen as a symbol luxury.

More than 40 elephants are killed every day for their tusks, according to a 2020 report from the the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Bhatt, who is an animal lover, was invited to be involved in the series by its director Richie Mehta.

“He showed me a few episodes and I wanted more,” she says. “I'm just a lover of cinema or content in general that has the power to influence you and really move you emotionally and physically.”

Bhatt reused her wedding saree

This is not the first time Bhatt has lent his voice to the cause of sustainability and conservation.

She launched her own sustainable clothing brand, and last year received praise for wearing her wedding sari again. She has also previously advocated for animal welfare.

“We have to somehow, as a society, create our own consciousness, things that we want to talk about passionately about and support passionately about,” she says.

“I always said I didn’t have the answers but I had the questions,” she adds. “I’m not saying I’m doing everything right, but there’s something inside me that wants to know more.”

Bhatt was among the stars at the 2023 Met Gala in New York

In Poacher's opening scene, an elephant is shot, killed for its tusks.

It’s “upsetting” to watch, Bhatt admits. “But it should be overwhelming, that’s when the stakes get really high.”

Mehta, an Emmy Award-winning director, adds that this is a truly international problem, which also affects the UK.

“If you go through Heathrow Airport, when you're waiting at customs, you see signs of what they've seized, the contraband they've seized. And it's huge. It happens all the time. time,” he said.

Bollywood, India's hugely popular Hindi film industry, produces hundreds of films every year and has a huge following among Indians around the world. The influence of films and stars on the imagination of their fans cannot be overstated.

But it is often described as a man's world.

It's a topic that's been talked about for a long time, with a study last year showing just how poor gender equality is – both on and off screen.

Over the years, many Bollywood films have been criticized for being regressive, promoting misogyny and gender bias.

Bhatt, who has made a career playing various troubled women – from a sex worker to a kidnapping victim – is keen to point out that things are changing when it comes to representation in Bollywood.

She points to Poacher, which has a female protagonist, a forest officer called Mala Jogi, at the heart of its story.

Mala – played by Nimisha Sajayan – didn't actually exist in real life, but Mehta added her while writing the series.

“So here we have Nimisha at the heart of the show playing Mala Jogi, who is absolutely exceptional, heroic and doing all these things that you would see a man doing, and you see a woman doing the same thing,” Bhatt said . .

As for Bhatt herself, she has often been described as a trailblazer for promising young women in Bollywood and beyond.

“I would like to lead by example,” she said, “and be shown by example, as we were in this case.”

Poacher is available now on Amazon Prime Video.

Additional reporting by Zarghuna Kargar, Sadia Khan and Amrit Cheema.