Jawan Director Atlee Kumar Confirms Hollywood Project, Reveals When Fans Can Expect It: There Will Be A Big Announcement | Tamil News





Tamil director Atlee Kumar made a big Bollywood debut in 2023, delivering the biggest hit of Shah Rukh Khan's career, Jawan. The film's unprecedented success – it grossed Rs 1,160 crore worldwide – marked a new benchmark for filmmakers, with Jawan now the second highest-grossing Hindi film and the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Meanwhile, having previously hinted at a potential Hollywood project, Atlee recently gave an update, expressing confidence that her dream would likely materialize within the next three years. Affirming his commitment to providing maximum entertainment to audiences who invest time and money in watching his films, Atlee emphasized his commitment to this principle since his first film. “I was faithful to my promise. I kept my responsibility the same. In the future, if I ever do a Hollywood film, I will do the same,” he said in a conversation with ABP News. When asked if the Hollywood film was actually happening, Atlee replied: “Yes, it is happening. It took me eight years to reach Bollywood…maybe in the next three years you will see something there with a big announcement. I am working on it.” In October 2023, following Jawan's release, Atlee revealed during the India Today Conclave that he had initiated discussions with a Hollywood studio. “They really respect us as national filmmakers. I told them that I had done Tamil films, but they didn't know the difference. When asked if he had just given any news of a Hollywood project, he replied: We should. I don't mean I should make a Hollywood movie, we should make a Hollywood movie. If God wants it, I will do it. In another interview around this time, Atlee revealed receiving praise from Hollywood technicians, especially for Jawan's action sequences. “The people who worked on our film were from Hollywood. Action director Spiro Razatos worked with us. So, Spiro and other top Hollywood directors and technicians were present at the same screening of Jawan. And Spiro said I did some action in that movie. So they asked who directed this scene where SRK is engulfed in flames. He said: “It was the director’s vision and he executed it. So they immediately contacted me and said, “If you want to work in Hollywood, let us know, so it's not a very desirable taste.” It's something superheroic and it has a very basic rhythm. I thought this idea only worked for us, but it works globally,” he said. Cinema Companion.

