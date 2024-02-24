Star Wars actor Billy Dee Williams embraces gay rumors





Billy Dee Williams — who rose to fame as Lando Calrissian in the original “Star Wars” trilogy — never cared that people thought he was gay in the '70s. Speaking to Page Six about the rumors that could have put his career in jeopardy at the time, he said: “I was called the 'closet queen.' “But I don’t pay much attention to all that.” Earlier this month, the actor released his uplifting memoir “What Have We Here?” which covers not only his 70-decade career, but also the stories of the many famous people he met along the way, such as Marlon Brando, James Baldwin, Laurence Olivier and Angela Lansbury. Billy Dee Williams never thought people thought he was gay. Archives of Michael Ochs Williams became a sex symbol in films like “Lady Sings the Blues.” Courtesy of the Everett Collection The Harlem native – who turns 87 in April – writes that he was always comfortable around members of the LGBTQIA+ community and even attended secret gay parties in the basement of the Metropolitan Opera when he was an extra. “It all seemed very normal to me,” he shares. “I’ve been around my whole life, so I’ve never really thought about it.” “I've been called the 'closet queen,'” Williams told us in an exclusive interview. Getty Images Never miss a story Sign up to receive the best stories straight to your inbox. Thanks for recording! In his book, the “Brian's Song” actor recalls a recent conversation with his daughter (he has been married three times) in which he discussed Carl Jung's theory of the anima and animus. The famous psychoanalyst believed that the animus is an unconscious masculine side in women, while the anima is the unconscious feminine side of men. “I talked to my daughter about it,” he remembers. He became a global star playing Lando Calrissian in the “Star Wars” franchise. “I was talking about why men should be more in touch with their feminine side, and then my daughter told me — the first time I heard that expression — gender fluid. “My daughter was very happy to think I was gender fluid! » THE Former “DWTS” notes that he finds the current gender wars “really amusing, to say the least.” The actor recently released his memoir, “What Have We Here?” Williams became a matinee idol in films like “Lady Sings the Blues” and “Mahogany” and a global star for her turn in the film. “Star Wars” Franchisewhich he called “a really interesting journey.” “Especially when you're at conventions and doing Q&As, and you meet a little 10-year-old who wants to kill you because you betrayed Han Solo! So it really becomes a kind of interesting adventure,” he writes. Williams added that he has found himself in situations where he has been forced to explain “the whole betrayal thing but it's a lot of fun and I enjoy it.”

