Canadian indie Suze gives one of Hollywood's most underrated actresses the role she deserves

You may not know Michaela Watkins' name, but you probably know her face and voice.

She has been consistently funny, sharp, warm, witty and charming in over 100 sitcoms, dramas and comedies.

New Girl, Transparent, Modern Family, Kroll Show, Casual, You Hurt Me, Grey's Anatomy And New Adventures of Old Christine are only a very small part of its credits. She's the kind of actress who inspires an “Oh her! I love her!” every time it appears.

Now the American actress is at the center of the Canadian comedy-drama Suzeand it feels like she's finally being given the lead role she deserves.

THESaturday night live alum plays a divorced mother going through perimenopause whose main focus is her teenage daughter.

As Bridesmaids, another famous and solid female-led comedy, Scome opens with an uncomfortable and funny sex scene before revealing the life of a woman who surely wanted more for herself.

Watkins brings a fully formed person to the role of Suze, one who is smart, funny and very approachable. (Wild images)

Her teenage daughter (Sara Waisglass) is horrible, her only goal is to extract money and board her parents, but being her mother is about the only thing Suze has besides her dead-end job and an ex-husband who is very angry with her.

So when her daughter decides to leave home to go to school in Montreal, but doesn't tell her mother until she's about to board the plane, Suze is adrift.

At this point, audiences who aren't perimenopausal with adult children may be wondering if the movie is for them, but there's something hilarious about watching Watkins try to enjoy her time alone by drinking wine and swaying awkwardly to the music in his boxers. a dark living room.

Finding Friends in Strange Places

Enter Gage, the long-haired giddy guy who dates his daughter and rarely seems to wear a shirt played authentically and delightfully by 25-year-old Canadian actor Charlie Gillespie. You may know him from a very similar character he played recently in Amazon's slasher comedy. Totally killer.

Gillespie's character needs a place to stay and, through some not entirely believable cinematic magic, he ends up at Suze's house.

And instead of spending too much time looking for a new vision of how mothers and daughters simply need to be kinder to each other, Suze immediately transforms into a much funnier movie about finding friends in strange places.

Gillespie's Gage and Watkins' Suze have superb friend chemistry in this Canadian independent comedy-drama. (Wild images)

This is when the film finds its magic.

Gage uses Suze's name as a punctuation mark (it's extremely annoying) and seems to lack boundaries, but ultimately Suze sees the good in Gage, and the film makes a compelling case for their friendship.

What makes this film a rare gem and worthy of Watkins' talents is that it's consistently funny, doesn't reduce its leads to stereotypes or tropes, and presents Suze as a woman we'd actually want to date instead than to have pity for having gone through a difficult ordeal. stage of life.

Ode to independent dramas

The film's desaturated colors and skillful editing make it a refined ode to independent comedy-dramas (Igby descends, eternal sunshine of the impeccable spirit, etc.) from the early 2000s, when we could take for granted that low- and mid-budget films with original stories were made at a good pace. The public might even find it surprising thatSuze is Canadian and was filmed in Hamilton.

What Suze The subject is really open to debate. It's partly a heartwarming comedy about dealing with big life changes, but the rest is up to the audience.

Linsey Stewart, who co-wrote and co-directed the film with her husband, Dane Clark, says the film is about shifting the maternal instinct having a place to put one's mother's energy.

Watkins, left, plays Suze, a perimenopausal empty nester who befriends Gage, played by Gillespie, right, (Wild Images)

“Biologically, I can't have children…I will say this: It was about two months after our first festival screening that the theme of the film really spoke to me and became clear,” Stewart said .

“That being said, it's really a movie about the love of a child that's not biological. I think that's kind of what I thought I was circling and we were circling, but I didn't not realised [it] personally.”

Watkins says for her it's about not judging people until you know a lot about them.

“Maybe we can fix…the way we treat each other”

“For every movie, I feel like right now I want to have a cinematic experience, but I don't want to deal with total and complete nihilism. I don't want every movie to take place about 50 years in the future while we all ate each other,” she said.

“I want a movie where maybe we can fix on a cellular level how we treat each other and humanize each other. I want that movie, and that's what this movie is. “

Watkins says the film is about being open to people who come into your life who aren't much like you, or worse, who are extremely boring.

It goes both ways in this film. Suze was deceived. Suze has hot flashes. Suze does a boring job. Suze is obsessed with her daughter, who is very involved.

For all these reasons, Suze should come across as a loser who we don't want to spend a lot of time with, but thanks to great writing from Clark and Stewart and a great performance from Watkins, we don't want to spend a lot of time. at any time away from her in this film.

The film actually gets a little uneven three-quarters of the way through, with a road trip sequence that leads us to a confrontation between mom and daughter that doesn't really work.

But because Watkins is so full of life, so funny, and so capable of bringing sparkling depth to the character, it's easy to look past that and stick with two characters who have great chemistry and have been richly developed over the last hour.

Ultimately, the film takes us to a very satisfying conclusion, and it will leave you wanting to know more not only about Watkins, but also about Clark and Stewart's intelligent writing and Gillespie's inherent charm.

WATCH | Suze trailer: