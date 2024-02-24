David Gail's cause of death revealed | Entertainment

David Gail's cause of death has been revealed.
The actor – who was best known for playing Dr. Joe Scanlon in more than 200 episodes of the “General Hospital” spinoff “Port Charles” – died at the age of 58 last month and he has now been explained that he died of brain and heart complications following a drug overdose in January.
David's official cause of death was anoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (brain damage due to lack of blood flow) following cardiac arrest due to drug poisoning.
Deadline reports that the drugs included amphetamines, cocaine, ethanol and fentanyl.
His mother, Mary Painter, told the publication: “It breaks my heart to hear that my son died this way. David became dependent on medication many years ago, after multiple surgeries on his hands. and wrists. He lived in enough pain to keep him from working. for nearly a decade, with relief achieved only through full disability, physical therapy and pain medication. He had to struggled to stop taking pharmaceuticals and did so before turning to more eastern pain management, including acupuncture and natural medicines. I can only assume that his former addiction to opioids played a role in self-medication from uncontrolled sources.
“David's death highlights the countless innocent victims of pharmaceutical addiction and the fentanyl epidemic that has taken so many of our sons and daughters. Please keep David and others who fight against pain or addiction in your thoughts and prayers.
“We are extremely touched by the outpouring of love from David's dedicated fans and colleagues. We are grateful for all the support received during this very difficult time.
His family initially believed his death was due to heart failure.
David's sister, Katie Colmenares, announced the news of his death on Instagram last month, paying tribute to her “wingman” and “best friend.”
She wrote alongside a photo of them kissing: “There's hardly been a day in my life that you weren't with me by my side, always my wingman, always my best friend ready to take on anything and anyone with me.
“Bears will never be the same, but I will hold you so tight in my heart every day, you a beautiful, loving, incredible, fierce human being, I miss you every second of every day forever, there will be no will never have another one again. [broken heart emojis] (sic)”
The news was brought to the public's attention when Pete Ferreiro, who hosts and produces the “Beverly Hills 90210 Show” podcast, uploaded some clips of David's appearances on his show, during which he talked about acting Stuart Carson, the fiancé of Brenda Walsh, who was played by Shannen Doherty.
The podcast story writes: “In memory of David Gail. Here are some stories he shared when he joined the podcast.”
And Pete remembered the actor as a “kind human” in a comment on Katie's Instagram post.
He wrote: “He was full of incredible life and stories. I am grateful to have gotten to know him. I am so saddened by your loss and the world's loss. He was a gift to all of us.”
David's other roles included playing Dean Collins in the short-lived drama series “Savannah,” as well as roles like “ER,” “Bending All the Rules,” “Perfect Opposites” and “JAG.”
His most recent credit was in “Blacksad: Under the Skin”, an adventure game for various consoles in which he voiced the character Sam.