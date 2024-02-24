Bollywood Newswrap, February 24: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon with Crew's Teaser OUT; Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt attends Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday party





On February 24, Bollywood witnessed several remarkable events. The teaser of Crew, featuring Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was released, sparking excitement among fans. Additionally, Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrated her 61st birthday in the presence of Bollywood celebrities, marking the occasion with joy and camaraderie. Let's take a look back at the notable moments that took place in Bollywood on February 24. Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for February 24, 2024 1. Crew Teaser The makers of Crew released the teaser of the film, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Brimming with witty dialogues, humor and an energetic soundtrack, the teaser promises an exhilarating adventure. This hints at a whirlwind journey filled with unexpected twists and turns. 2. Bollywood celebrities attend Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday party Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 61st birthday celebration was a star-studded affair, attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rani Mukerji, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and many others graced the occasion with their presence, adding glitz and glamor to the celebration. 3.Rihanna, Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant's pre-wedding According to News18, the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are expected to be graced by renowned international personalities such as Rihanna and magician David Blaine. Alongside them, the event will feature exceptional performances from some of India's most prominent musicians, including Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Pritam, Hariharan, Ajay-Atul, and many more. 4.Bhumi Pednekar confirms having Hollywood aspirations In a recent interview with News18, Bhumi Pednekar spoke about her Hollywood aspirations. She said: “I have Hollywood aspirations. I think this is the best time for artists to be ambitious because the world is now a melting pot of cultures, diversity and authenticity. Actors can now lead a very active career internationally thanks to the kind of films and series that are made or the kind of roles that are written for them.” 5.Rakul Preet Singh prepares halwa for Chauka Chardhana ritual Rakul Preet Singh delighted her Instagram followers by offering a heartwarming glimpse into her post-wedding tradition. She shared a photo of a bowl full of halwa, captioning it, “Chauka Chardhana.” READ ALSO : WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan greets delighted fans at WPL 2024 opening ceremony; gets a thunderous response

