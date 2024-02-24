Man who grew up in Florida and is now a Hollywood filmmaker, proud that his film is on the moon





A Hollywood filmmaker who grew up in Fort Pierce is making history in space. Michael Nash's 2010 Sundance documentary, "Climate Refugees," was placed in a time capsule aboard the lunar lander Odysseus, and now it's on the moon. The lunar lander was launched into space last week and when it landed on Thursday, it became the first American spacecraft to land on the Moon since 1972. It was a historic day for NASA and for filmmaker Michael Nash, who grew up on the Treasure Coast. "I never thought a movie I made would go to the moon," Nash said. Nash said he received a call about a year ago that a lunar lander was going to the Moon and there would be a time capsule on it. He later learned that a print of his film had been selected to be placed in the time capsule with the masterpieces of 222 other artists spanning various mediums over the past 2,000 years. Nash said that from Van Gogh to Stan Lee, the work of these artists was collectively chosen to tell the story of humanity, providing a unique perspective through their art and vision. "It's almost like they're drawing future caves on the lunar surface so that life forms can perhaps discover it in the future," Nash said. Nash grew up on Hutchinson Island, attended Carroll High School and then moved to Hollywood, where he founded Beverly Hills Productions and Nash Films. He shared his message to budding filmmakers, journalists and storytellers. "I would just say the world needs you," Nash said. "When I was going to John Carroll High School, I never thought that a movie I directed or produced would end up on the moon. So, you know, dream big." Nash said he was already working on a sequel and that Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and his father were both executive producers.

