Women's regional hoops: Lynden advances to quarterfinals with win over White River
Four Whatcom County girls basketball teams reached the regional championships, but only one will be eliminated. The other three have already secured bids to the Yakima Valley SunDome for the Class 1A and 2A state tournaments, which run Feb. 28-March 2.
The four teams hold their regional competitions, either at Mount Vernon or Lynden high schools. Only Lynden will play on Friday, February 23 before three games on Saturday, February 24.
The full list of upcoming games is below.
Friday February 23:
- Girls 2A: No. 7 White River at No. 2 Lynden, 8 p.m., Lynden High School
Saturday February 24:
- Girls 1B: Taholah No. 14 at Lummi Nation No. 11, 12 p.m., Mount Vernon High School (elimination game)
- Girls 1A: No. 6 Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) at No. 3 Lynden Christian, 12 p.m., Lynden High School
- Girls 1A: No. 8 Toppenish at No. 1 Nooksack Valley girls, 4 p.m., Mount Vernon High School
This story will be updated live as each game is completed, with the latest games at the top.
Lynden advances to quarterfinals with win over White River
LYNDEN Current Lynden seniors and the underclassmen below them are headed to their first 2A state quarterfinal after a defensive, low-scoring regional victory over White River, 53-29, on Friday, Feb. 23 at Lynden High School.
Last season, Lynden was the No. 2 seed and lost to No. 7 White River in the regional championships. The Lions then lost their next match in the round of 16 on the first day of the state tournament.
This time, with the same seeding circumstances, Lynden (24-1) will avoid a first-round state matchup and go straight to double elimination.
“We were able to move forward and survive another day,” Lynden head coach Rob Adams said. They have never played Thursday before. This whole whole group. Three coaches in four years. Now they've punched their ticket to the student-athlete experience.
White River (20-4), after upsetting Lynden last season, reached the 2A state semifinals. Lynden hopes to reach the same stage, and hopefully better.
Lynden will now face either No. 8 Columbia River or No. 9 Ridgefield in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 29. White River will face an undetermined opponent in the first round at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 28.
It was a tough match from the start, without many whistles in the first half. Even Lynden, which has been a potent offensive team for most of the season, struggled to score.
Freshman guard Lexi Hermanutz scored a game-high 14 points for Lynden, while sophomore Payton Mills finished with 10. No one in White River eclipsed six points.
White River came out and played like a team that made it to the semifinals, Adams said. We struggled at first with their intensity. And not just their intensity, but their physicality. They were extremely aggressive and we didn't handle that very well.
It was a low score due to sloppy play and physicality from both teams, barely due to good defense.
White River didn't score for almost the first five minutes of the game, allowing Lynden to take a 7-0 lead. The Lions led 12-8 after one period after giving the Hornets an 8-4 run the rest of the quarter.
The Lions got it again in the second quarter, outscoring White River 8-2. If Lynden had played at even 50% of his usual efficiency, he could have led by 30.
We looked similar defensively,” Adams said. We just didn't look alike offensively.
It was pretty much the same in the third quarter, the referees were just starting to blow their whistles. So, ultimately, points had to be scored at the free throw line, which is where 18 of Lynden's points came.
As the fourth rolled around, things started to get worse for White River. The Lions' lead continued to swell, reaching its peak late in the game. Lynden outscored the Hornets 19-5 in the final period to secure the victory.
Connor J. Benintendi is CDN sports editor; contact him at [email protected]; 360-922-3090 ext. 104.
