Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Florida





Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood If the lack of daylight has left you feeling low, take comfort in knowing that you're not alone. According to this history According to a study published by the American Heart Association, nearly 10% of North American residents suffer from seasonal affective disorder (SAD). While light therapy and exercise can ease symptoms, an easier (and definitely more enjoyable) way to lift your spirits is to travel. Although New Yorkers are spoiled for choice when it comes to sunny getaways, a destination located just a three-hour flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport rewards travelers in several ways. Located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood has been popular with locals since opening in 2004, but often overlooked by tourists preferring flashier accommodations in nearby towns. Thanks to a breathtaking $1.5 billion renovation in 2019, Hard Rock has recently become a popular vacation destination for South Floridians and foreigners alike. The Guitar Hotel offers a spectacular show of orchestrated lights and music every evening. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood The anchor of it all is the 450-foot-tall, 36-story Hotel Guitare. The first of its kind in the world and the resort's third hotel tower (the other two being Oasis Tower and Hard Rock Hotel), it houses 638 rooms and suites beautifully appointed in a bright, nautical palette and contemporary furnishings. But what happens just outside the accommodations is arguably Guitar Hotels' biggest draw. Featuring state-of-the-art LED lighting, this architectural marvel presents a spectacular show of orchestrated lights and music every evening at 7 p.m., which can be spotted even from miles away. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The Oculus at the Guitar Hotel Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Just as fascinating as the Guitar Hotels nighttime light show, but on a smaller scale and indoors, The Oculus serves as the central hub of the complex connecting the Guitar Hotel, Hard Rock Live, shopping and casino. It is a completely original architectural feat merging a 35-foot-tall waterfall, lights, projections and sounds that change throughout the day to provide guests with a unique immersive experience. Bora Bora Cabanas at the Guitar Hotel Pool Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood THE swimming pool area of the Guitar Hotel is also visually stunning, taking inspiration from the famous overwater bungalows of Bora Bora. The 16 semi-private retreats with direct access to the water feature butler service, refrigerators stocked with free soft drinks, and private restrooms. You can order bottle service and globe-trotting bites (think Mexican Street Corn, Greek Salads, Chicharron Banh Mis) from the Pool Bar & Grills menu. Rock Spa & Salon at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Spanning an area of ​​42,000 square feet, the Rock Spa & Salon remains one of South Florida's best-kept wellness secrets, but it won't be long before word spreads. You can easily spend a day in the relaxation areas of the Spa Atriums, in the multiple swimming pools including a cold pool, in the hammams, saunas and in the Himalayan salt room. The treatment offerings are equally comprehensive, ranging from modern Hydrafacials to the Thai Muscle Melt, an 80-minute full-body massage that draws inspiration from ancient Thai healing practices used on weary warriors returning from battle with poultices made from of warmed plants and pressure points. Abiaka Wood Fire Grill at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood As one of Hard Rock's newest restaurants, Abiaka wood-fired grill incorporates fire from its Josper ovens and J&R wood-fired grills to give much of its Spanish and South American menu a distinct smoky aroma and flavor, even the humble avocado garnished with pine nuts and vinaigrette yuzu gets the royal treatment. Other solid choices among the 19 food and beverage concepts include Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, named after a historic oak tree on the Hollywood Seminole Indian Reservation symbolizing strength and stability, and go awaya bustling Japanese restaurant offering pristine cuts of sashimi, lacy tempura and grilled Wagyu beef.

