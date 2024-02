Fate of 'Coyote vs. Acme' Unclear Amid $115 Million Writedown at Warners

Those who follow the saga of Coyote vs. Acme On Friday, I waited impatiently for Warner Bros.' earnings report. Discovery hints at any signs of the animated film's fate. The feature became the most talked about film in town on November 10, when The Hollywood Reporter announced that Warners intended to drop the film. The outcry from filmmakers on social media was swift, and Warners quickly changed course and decided to allow director Dave Green to shop the film to other buyers – something Green had prepared to do when Warners l 'surprised by abandoning the film. Green ultimately showed the film to several buyers, with at least one offer coming in at around $40 million, according to a source. Friday brought no definitive news on Coyote vs. AcmeThe future of , but there are worrying signs for those who support its release. As part of an earnings filing, Warner Bros. Discovery said it wrote off $115 million in content due to dropping films in the third quarter of 2023 as part of a “strategic realignment plan associated with the Warner Bros. Group.” Pictures Animation”. Notably, Warners relaunched its theatrical animation division last year under Bill Damaschke and the plan is for the unit to have two feature films per year on its slate starting in 2026, the WBD CEO added Friday , David Zaslav, on a call with analysts. Part of those $115 million in recently disclosed impairment costs could possibly belong to Coyote vs. Acme, a $70 million feature film whose fate has been in the balance for several months. Will Forte, John Cena and Lana Condor star in the film, a live-action CG animation hybrid, alongside classic Looney Toons character Wile E. Coyote. Warner Bros. made no comment one way or the other. The move comes 18 months after Zaslav stunned Hollywood by canceling Bat girl And Scoob! vacation den for tax deductions. This strategy made him a controversial figure among creatives, although his film division managed to build relationships with A-list talent such as Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Paul Thomas Anderson, Margot Robbie and Ryan Coogler, who all signed deals with Warners in recent times. month. (“Our partnership with Tom is up and running,” Zaslav said Friday, noting that film bosses Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy “spent a few hard days working with Tom in London earlier this month.”) Since last fall, a popular campaign has been carried out to save Coyote against Acme, with voice actor Eric Bauza among those championing the hashtag #ReleaseCoyoteVsACME. Observers knew that Friday could be the day of reckoning for the project, as it was believed that releasing the results would reveal its fate. Bauz wrote Friday morning on X: “The fight to release 'Coyote Vs ACME' goes far beyond saving a great film. We try to preserve the integrity and importance of these iconic characters, while protecting the creative storytelling process as a whole. Alex Weprin and Borys Kit contributed to this story.

