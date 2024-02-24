Blake Shelton digs deep at Little Caesars Arena – Daily Tribune





Laying down some ground rules for his Back to the Honky Tonk tour stop Friday night (Feb. 23) at Little Caesars Arena, Blake Shelton explained that “we're here to celebrate country music” — and stressed NOT to throw up, urinating in the driveway or talking about politics. “The only BS you have to listen to tonight is me,” he proclaimed. And it wasn't stupid. In his first stop in the Detroit area since 2021, and his first since leaving his flagship gig on NBC's “The Voice” last year, Shelton was comfortably back on the path that made him one of the country's biggest superstars over the past 23 years. He is, at his heart, a guy (often) with a guitar, singing earnest, melodic songs that simply connect – deep enough to sell more than 65 million records (albums and singles) and nearly 30 singles. #1 on the country charts. And Shelton does it without much fanfare; Friday's hour-and-40-minute show — the second of this leg of the tour and featuring spirited opening sets from Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts — was bolstered by a stunning light show and effective visuals on an HD screen at the back of the stage, but without relying on pyrotechnics or other ultra-strict production elements for arena and stadium shows. Shelton is a guy who believes his music can deliver, and that's what he did over the course of the evening's 26 songs. The concert's big hook was a mid-show segment he dubbed “the old song,” during which Shelton, in his trademark black shirt (which he claimed he hadn't washed in over two decades) and his jeans, spent a half-hour treating fans to eight favorites from his early career, starting with 2004's “Some Beach” and including his very first hit, 2001's chart-topping “Austin,” the heartbreaking “The Baby,” which fell out of his set list 20 years ago, and his rock cover of George Jones’ “Ol’ Red.” The mini-set also included Joe Nichols' “Who Are You When I'm Not Looking,” “Nobody But Me” and “The More I Drink,” as the crowd enthusiastically responded to Shelton's call for lights cell phone during his flamboyant rendition of Michael Bublé’s “Maison”. This show-within-a-show was complemented by an abundance of favorites from the past decade, starting with “Come Back As a Country Boy” and mixing in easy tempos (“Every Time I Hear That Song,” “Sure Be Cool if You Did” ) with sweet, soulful fare like “A Guy With a Girl,” “Don' What She Likes,” “Sangria” (co-written by Grosse Pointe native JT Harding) and occasional rockers like “Neon Light” , “Hillbilly Bone” and “God's Country.” Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani, was on hand, via video, for their duet on “Nobody But You”, while backup singer Gwen Sebastian, a former student of Team Blake from “The Voice” took over Stefani's parts during “Happy Anywhere.” It was by no means an eventful evening at the honky tonk, but it was exactly what any Shelton fan would want and expect. At one point, he talked about wondering if people would still come after so many years in town; By Friday, it was clear he had nothing to fear.

