“The orchestra and the scale of the event and venue is something I will never forget”: See Joe Bonamassa live with a 40-piece orchestra as he announces the release of his Hollywood Bowl set 2023





Joe Bonamassa announced a new live album capturing in all its career-high glory at the Hollywood Bowl California, during which the blue guitar The superstar was accompanied by a full orchestra of 40 musicians. If you follow Bonamassa on social media, you might remember what a big deal this was for him. Bonamassa could consider himself a regular at the Ryman in Nashville, Red Rocks in Colorado, and as a player who worked at home on an electric guitar in the wide open spaces of the Royal Albert Hall in London. The man recorded at Abbey Road. But that was the biggest problem, which is why we went the extra mile and hired a full orchestra for the evening. “Very few concerts represent my musical journey more than the Hollywood Bowl,” says Bonamassa. “I moved to Los Angeles in 2003 looking for opportunity and cheaper rent than New York. My first gig at The Mint was attended by five of my friends and that was it. “Since then, we have played the Greek Theater several times, but the Bowl has always been a dream. The orchestra and the scale of the event and venue is something I will never forget. I am so grateful that we filmed this special event in my life. Released on CD/DVD, CD/Blu-ray, double vinyl, and digital via J&R Adventures on May 17, Live At The Hollywood Bowl features performances by David Campbell, Trevor Rabin, and Jeff Bova, and was produced by longtime collaborator dates from Bonamassa. Kevin Shirley. “With a master practitioner like Joe Bonamassa on guitar, the ingredients of the studio become magical live,” explains Shirley. “Challenging to surpass previous concerts, we aimed high for the Hollywood Bowl, incorporating orchestral maestros like David Campbell and Trevor Rabin. The result is a cinematic celebration of Joe's music, a testament to his unprecedented position in the blues-rock realm. (Image credit: Jenise Jensen) Bonamassa shared the video for his cover of Bobby Bland's Twenty-Four Hour Blues, which you can check out above. This gives you an idea of ​​how he took some of the Beale Street sound and found space in the mix for orchestral maneuvering. It's very daring. Compare and contrast with the version from Bonamassa's latest studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol 2. Indeed, blues deluxe might be one way to describe this whole enterprise, and Twenty-Four Hour Blues might be JoBo's motto. He doesn't stop. You can find it on the roads across the United States this spring. Tonight he plays in Red Bank, NJ at the Count Basie Center For The Arts. See Joe Bonamassa for dates and ticket details. Live at the Hollywood Bowl (with orchestra) is available to order now. Get the CD/Blu-ray if you can. It's the next best thing to being there – and you don't have to worry about LA traffic, which would give anyone the blues.

