American Idol Winner Chayce Beckham to Perform at Apple Valley

High Desert native and American Idol winner Chayce Beckham will return to her roots to perform at Hilltop Tavern and Inn in Apple Valley.

The Chayce Beckham Coming Home Party will begin when the tavern doors open at 4 p.m. on May 24 with food, drinks and dancing.

The party will include singer Natalie Blue, a High Desert country music expert, followed by hometown favorite Chayce Beckham.

Chayce Beckham

In May 2021, fireworks lit up the Apple Valley sky as fans tuned in and watched Beckham be crowned the new American Idol.

Nearly two years after his career-boosting victory, the California native is featured on the publications' all-genre Hot 100 rankings. Beckham has become one of the most talked about newcomers in country music, having won millions of hearts with his smooth, raspy vocals and the release of his debut song “23.”

The single debuted at number 71 on the Hot 100 chart on January 13. It garnered 13.3 million radio audience impressions, 4 million official U.S. streams and 1,000 paid downloads in the last week of December 2023, according toBillboard.

The ballad, partly sung to his mother, is a semi-autobiographical account of his struggles with alcohol.

Beckham on tour with Luke Bryan

Now signed to the 19 Recordings label, in partnership with BBR Music Group/Wheelhouse Records, and residing in Nashville, Beckham, 28, is ready to immerse himself in new music and share his signature sound with his legions of fans.

It was also recently announced that Beckham will be joining five-time Entertainer of the Year and American Idol celebrity judge Luke Bryan on his Mind Of A Country Boy Tour which kicks off on April 17.

Bryan's five-month tour begins in Canada before crossing the United States, with a show on August 8 at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino.

During the tour, special musical guests vary by city. At this time, Beckham is not expected to perform at Glen Helen. Tickets are on sale at LukeBryan.com.

Beckham's first album

Beckham told American Songwriter that he hopes to release his debut album this year.He shared one of the singles from the album, This Ol Rodeois co-written with star Stephen Wilson Jr.

The song, with its Western appeal and intoxicating violin, joins Beckham's signature raspy vocals as it tells the timeless story of a girl falling in love with a boy's wandering ways, according to All Country News.

Beckham said one of his childhood friends inspired the song. This friend was a rodeo cowboy, and as a singer-songwriter, Beckham studied that lifestyle closely when they lived together for a short time. His friend's dedication inspired him to write the song, Beckham said.

Beckham's High Desert Roots

Born at Victor Valley Global Medical Center, Beckham told the Daily Press he spent most of his childhood in Victorville, as well as neighboring Hesperia and Apple Valley.

He attended Carmel Elementary School in Hesperia, as well as Vanguard Preparatory School and Sitting Bull Academy, both in Apple Valley. At age 12, he moved down the hill, where he bounced around cities across the Inland Empire and Los Angeles County.

Beckham attended Glendora High School and graduated in 2014 from Whitcomb High School, a continuation school in Glendora, about 34 miles east of Idol's home in Television City in Los Angeles.

Nathalie Bleu

Having performed for over 22 years, Blue strives to create an experience with every guitar strum and every word she breathes, transporting the listener to another place where problems fade away and dreams come to life, she declared.

Blue has performed at venues across the High Desert and Southern California, including the iconic Whiskey A Go Go in Hollywood.

A wife, mother and proud Christian, Blue discovered her love for singing at age 8 as she enthusiastically sang tunes that made her feel alive, she said.

As he grew up, Blues' love of country music deepened. Songs on the radio became a way for her to express her experiences and emotions.

From heartbreak to hope, every lyric she writes is infused with the essence of her journey. But what really sets her apart is her faith in Jesus Christ, she said.

Blue believes that music is not only about entertaining others, but also about touching souls and spreading love through every note and word.

Whether an uplifting anthem or a heartfelt ballad, his songs convey messages of hope and redemption.

Tickets, more information

Online ticket sales for the Chayce Beckham Coming Home party begin at 1 a.m. on March 1 ateventbrite.com.

For more information, visit hilltoptavernandinn.com Or facebook.com./Hilltoptavernandinn.

The Hilltop Tavern and Inn is located at 9544 Kiowa Road in Apple Valley.

