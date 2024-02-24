Hollywood project for 7979 Sunset wins seven appeals





A development project that would bring housing and retail to vacant land across from the Laugh Factory in Hollywood rejected seven calls to the Los Angeles City Planning Commission. The project, planned by a Los Angeles-based development company Massachi, is planned for a property formerly developed with a gas station at 7979 Sunset Boulevard. Plans approved in late 2023 by the city of Los Angeles would allow construction of a new seven-story building featuring 41 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in approximately 4,459 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and parking for 29 vehicles. .

The project entitlements include density bonuses, allowing for a larger structure than would otherwise be permitted under zoning rules. In exchange, Massachi would be required to set aside four of the new apartments for rent by very low-income households. Tight architecture designed 7979 Sunset, called Sunset/Laurel in its cross street plans. Renderings depict the apartment complex as a type of contemporary podium incorporating a rooftop pool and amenity terrace. The seven callers are all identified as residents of a neighboring apartment building to the north or as employees of Laugh Factory – in some cases, both. They also include Jamie Masada, owner of the comedy club and the building next door.

In urging the Commission to rescind approval of the project, the appellants argued that the project is out of reach of the surrounding neighborhood and will worsen traffic and parking congestion. Several speakers pointed to the planned location of the garage entrance along Laurel Avenue as a sticking point and argued that the intersection of Sunset and Laurel has proven prone to traffic collisions. Likewise, they argued that the project did not receive sufficient community outreach or attention from the city. A staff response noted that the building height and reduced setbacks were permitted by the density bonus law, and noted that the project falls within an AB 2097 zone, which prohibits the imposition of a requirement minimum parking (although the project intentionally provided 29 spaces). . The staff report recommended dismissal of the appeal.

The proposed project would be the latest in a recent series of mixed-use developments on infill sites along the surrounding stretch of Sunset Boulevard, including a 62-unit Jade Enterprises complex that is currently under construction a short distance east of Fairfax Avenue. A development of 75 units is also proposed replacing a bank branch at 7800 Sunset. Massachi, in addition to the new project on Sunset Boulevard, also plans 115 apartments in 8025 Santa Monica Boulevard in the city of West Hollywood. Follow us on social media: Twitter/Facebook / LinkedIn / Topics / Instagram

