'Area of ​​Interest' focuses not on images, but on sounds of HolocaustExBulletin

Nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture The area of ​​interest talks about the horrors of Auschwitz, but chooses to never show the violence of the camp on screen. Instead, we hear it through distant soundscapes.

MARTNEZ, HOST:

One of the ten nominees for the Academy Award for best picture is the Holocaust drama “The Zone Of Interest.” This is the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz, which also served as the setting for Steven Spielberg's classic “Schindler's List” and the recent Hungarian film “Son Of Saul.” But British director Jonathan Glazer decided to make a film about the Holocaust in which the genocide is never shown. We only hear it in the distance in a film that demands the audience listen to it. NPR's Bilal Qureshi spoke with its creators. And a note, this article discusses some details of the concentration camp.

BILAL QURESHI, BYLINE: The first scene of “The Zone Of Interest” shows a perfect image of a German family picnicking by the lake. But it's not just any picnic. The year is 1943, and as they drive home, it is revealed that the family shares a wall with the Auschwitz extermination camp. The patriarch is the commander of the camp.

JONATHAN GLAZER: My name is Jon Glazer. And I'm the writer and director of “The Zone Of Interest.”

QURESHI: Jonathan Glazer is British and the film is in German. It is inspired by Martin Amis' 2014 novel of the same name.

GLAZER: Very early in the writing process, I knew that I didn't want to reenact any atrocity, you know, any brutality, and that I could interpret everything with sound, because I was committed to telling a story from the side of wall of the culprit.

QURESHI: So even as we attend family picnics and meals and parties, the mass murder on the other side of the wall is still heard, a constant industrial hum sometimes punctuated by gunshots and screams .

(SOUNDBITE OF SCREAMING)

SARAH SHACHAT: The way I've described it to my friends who want to see films at the Oscars is that it's as disappointing as you think, but it's doing formal things that made me pay attention to the story in a different way. And I really appreciate that.

QURESHI: Sarah Shachat wrote an article for IndieWire called “How 'The Zone of Interest' Uses Our Ears Like No Other Film.”

SHACHAT: It's basically like its own radio play about what we know is going on behind these characters. “The Zone Of Interest” keeps the horror of the Holocaust incredibly present by making you be the person who, you know, in your mind, you create your worst version of what's happening in the camp based on the design sound while these characters are unaware of this. And that creates a very unique experience.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, “THE AREA OF INTEREST”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character, speaking German).

(LAUGH)

JOHNNIE BURN: Hello, my name is Johnnie Burn. I am the sound designer for “The Zone Of Interest”. The process of making the film was we saw it as two films. One is the family drama, and the second film is a film that we only hear, and it's a horror landscape (ph). And it's the sound that comes from the wall of the family home.

QURESHI: Over the course of a year, sound designer Johnnie Burn and his team traveled across Europe gathering field recordings and ambient sounds for what they called Film 2, while Jonathan Glazer and his actors were filming the bucolic family film in Poland, Film 1. .

GLAZER: It was almost like the images, I was trying to make them as flat as possible, knowing that the sound I was going to get later was going to be some sort of absolute typhoon of horror, really.

BURN: In order to accurately represent the sound of Auschwitz, I realized pretty early on that I had to do a tremendous amount of research and understand what happened. And we had access to the archives of the Auschwitz Memorial Museum, which contains a lot of previously unpublished material, things that were specifically mentioned as having a noise, like, you know, the horrible sound of the electric fence. And I put it all together into a several hundred page document that became my Bible for knowing what to look for and record.

QURESHI: Many of the film's most disturbing scenes take place at night, as flames from the crematorium light up the family villa.

BURN: So yeah, in this scene we start with Rudolf Hoss standing in his backyard smoking a cigar. And you're aware of a faint buzzing from the electric fence, and you hear the voices of the guards along the wall next to him. And they lead the prisoners to the gas chamber, at the bottom of the garden. And Rudolf walks across the garden and notices that the shower faucet is dripping into the pool, and he turns it off. And it reveals that you… what you thought was running water is actually more like the humming of the incinerator, and what you thought was the clicking of the shower head is actually trapped prisoners. who knock on the doors of crematoria. And basically you have a man smoking a cigar in his backyard while he murders, you know, a thousand people 50 yards away.

I mean, it was a horrible scene to work on, frankly. In fact, the movie as a whole was pretty horrible to work with. But yeah, you know, we had to replicate that as accurately and, obviously, sensationally as possible, because it's important to say, you know, this happened and this is how it happened.

QURESHI: But some critics have not appreciated Jonathan Glazer's aesthetic and sonic treatment of the Holocaust. IndieWire's Sarah Shachat says she understands the criticism.

SHACHAT: That’s fair to say. It's also fair to say that doing it the traditional way also comes with diminishing returns. So how can we continue to tell these stories in a way that impacts new audiences, you know, 70 or 80 years after the events?

QURESHI: Earlier this week, “The Zone Of Interest” won three BAFTAs, the British equivalent of the Oscars. And in agreeing to take the stage, producer James Wilson said the film was always meant to be more than a period piece.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JAMES WILSON: A friend wrote to me after seeing the movie the other day that he couldn't help but think about the walls we build in our lives and choose not to look behind. These walls are not new, they date from before, during or since the Holocaust. And it seems striking right now that we should care about the innocent people killed in Gaza or Yemen in the same way that we think about the innocent people killed in Mariupol or Israel.

(APPLAUSE)

GLAZER: I can see how people could propagandize for the film on any side of the debate, or on any side of the wall.

QURESHI: But director Jonathan Glazer says he hopes the film can withstand that kind of flattening.

GLAZER: Ultimately, because it speaks to something more fundamental about what being human is, beyond tribe, race, etc. It's about this capacity for violence that we have within us. And it would be quite something to be able to evolve as a species from that mental impulse, indeed, you know?

QURESHI: Glazer says “the focus zone” is designed to resonate with our ability to ignore what we don't want to hear, but also our ability and responsibility to connect where we need to.

Bilal Qureshi, NPR.

(SOUNDBITE OF BRAMBLES' “TO TALK ABOUT SOLITUDE”)

