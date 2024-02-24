The Role of Black Hollywood in Maintaining the Industry's Whiteness

This is not to say that all black people in Hollywood should get along or that harmful or unethical behavior should go unnoticed. Rather, it highlights the need for Black Hollywood to prioritize preserving relationships whenever possible; and empower and encourage each other to achieve generational wealth, accolades and leave a lasting legacy.

Society might question whether it is right for leaders of color to take on this responsibility, but that will not change the facts. The concept of solidarity within the black community and its cause, the legacy of slavery and its lasting effects despite the separation of generations, has been the subject of several studies. A McKinsey 2021 report found that the limited number of black creatives who occupy esteemed off-screen roles, such as producer or director, are primarily responsible for providing opportunities for other off-screen black talent.

And the more the scenes behind the camera reflect America, which is becoming less and less white, the more Hollywood will be able to make informed decisions about which stories to invest in. The McKinsey report found that the television and film industry could make additional contributions. $10 billion in annual revenue if it could significantly address its racial inequities.

This means not settling for one, two or three black faces in decision-making rooms. The risk of alienating perspectives that could lead to award-winning, needle-moving, money-making magic is too great because Black people are not monolithic. The experiences of African Americans compared to African immigrants, Caribbean immigrants, and Afro Latinos alone are enough to prove this. And these stories are packed with comedy, drama, action, and suspense.

Not only does this make sense for studios' bottom lines, but it also helps build relationships with communities that have been historically marginalized, something Hollywood desperately needs to fix. Two in three Black people didn't feel like their stories were being represented on screen, according to a National Research Group report on media released in 2020 following the killing of George Floyd, when different companies gauged their numbers in diversity issues and realized how terrible they were. were. Three years later, UCLA's Hollywood Diversity Report found that after a few years of growth, the racial, ethnic, and gender diversity of those involved in theatrical releases has returned to where it was in 2019.

Persistent racial inequality in Hollywood can leave many black artists feeling isolated and without access to opportunities for future success unless others are willing to boldly stand in their place.

At a panel hosted by Porter magazine in 2019, actress Gabrielle Union told a story about doing just that and presenting a united front against studio executives who sought to underpay another Black actress . After studio executives refused to pay her friend fairly, they called Union to offer her the role instead. Knowing what had happened, she set her price well above the price her friends were asking. Then the studio asked for other black actresses, all of whom followed the union's lead until the studio had no choice but to go back to the original actress and pay her what 'she was worth.

Simply put, Union illustrated the importance of sharing ideas, advice or opportunities that can benefit other stakeholders, making it a proactive rather than reactive consideration. She wasn't always like this. In a 2013 interview, Union admitted to being a mean, vindictive, and hateful person toward other black actresses at one point in her career, but that everything changed once she was called out by her fellow black actress and wellness coach AJ Johnson.

This is the kind of self-assessment, accountability, and course correction that is necessary to start dismantling the whole crab-in-the-barrel mentality in the entertainment world so we can stop wasting time fighting each other against each other and working together to fight injustice and inequality. .