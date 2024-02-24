TV tonight: Martin Compston and his friend head to Scandinavia for a Norwegian adventure | Television





Martin Compstons Norwegian Fling 9 p.m., BBC Two I really didn't think anyone would be stupid enough to give us a series, let alone two. You're not alone, Martin, but here we are. For this second tour with the Line of Duty actor and his best friend Phil MacHugh, they are heading to Scandinavia. First, they go to Oslo for a ski lesson with Olympians, then meet Norway's youngest MP, Maren Grthe. Hollie Richardson Monty Dons Spanish Gardens 8 p.m., BBC Two This sunny new series sees Monty channeling Don Quixote as he travels across Spain in search of horticultural highlights. It begins in Madrid, where a wild garden designed by dogs is a highlight before progressing to Vila, Toledo and finally Valencia, a bustling port striving to become the greenest city in Europe. Graeme Virtue National Trust: my historic house 8 p.m., Channel 4 This new series takes us to three very different National Trust houses with their resident caretakers. These are Castle Ward in County Down, Northern Ireland, made famous by Game of Thrones; Croft Castle in Herefordshire, where a family has lived for 17 years; and Penrhyn Castle, a 19th-century Norman Revival building in Gwynedd. HOUR Sue Perkins confronts her fear of flying in Sue Perkins: Lost in Alaska. Photography: Channel 5 Sue Perkins: Lost in Alaska 9 p.m., Channel 5 For this final leg, Perkins ventures so far off the beaten path that a small plane is necessary. But first, she must overcome her fear of flying in the most brutal (for her)/fun (for us) way possible: a plane crash simulator. It's all worth it for those mesmerizing views of the Kennicott Glacier. Ellen E Jones The Great Escape: The True Story 9 p.m., PBS America The Hollywood film of the same title has become a staple of bank holiday afternoons. But as this three-part documentary series showed, its seemingly far-fetched plot is loosely based on a true story. Around 600 prisoners of war were involved in an ambitious escape attempt from the Stalag Luft III camp. Unfortunately, only three of them reached neutral territory. Phil Harrison The Graham Norton Show 10:40 p.m., BBC One Two Hollywood Kates adorn the sofa this week. Kate Winslet talks about her new miniseries, The Regime, and Cate Blanchett promotes her period drama The New Boy. The music comes from Dua Lipa, who has walked every red carpet this awards season. HOUR Choice of films A wild ride with Grace Edwards and Scarlett Johansson in Asteroid City. Photography: Courtesy of Pop. 87 targeted productions/functionalities Asteroid City (Wes Anderson, 2023)12:25 p.m., 9 p.m., Sky Cinema Premiere

It's a tough category to win, but Asteroid City could be considered the most Wes Andersony Wes Andersoned movie that has ever been Wes Andersoned. Ostensibly, this is a film about an extraterrestrial contact at a junior astronomers' convention in the mid-century American southwest. Except what we were actually watching was a group of actors performing in a play about a stargazing competition for young people. No, what we are currently watching is a television documentary about the production of a play about the competition. Structurally knotty, brazenly offbeat, and boasting perhaps the most impressive ensemble cast of the century, it can be difficult to keep the full form of Asteroid City in your head, but it's a wild ride. Stuart Heritage Mea Culpa (Tyler Perry, 2024), Netflix

Tyler Perry maintains a level of productivity that would kill most people in just the last 10 years. He's directed 10 films and starred in eight others, but in Mea Culpa he seems to have reached a feverish new peak. A sexy, crazy (her words) thriller about a criminal lawyer, played by Kelly Rowland, who embarks on a sexual odyssey with the would-be murderer she's hired to defend. A throwback to the erotic thrillers of the 80s and 90s, thankfully it's aware enough of its own silliness to succeed. Case in point: Rowland plays a woman named Mea. Amazing. SH Live sports Football championship: Leeds v Leicester, 7 p.m., Sky Sports Main Event

The clash at the top of the table. Women's international football: England v Austria, 7:30 p.m., ITV1

Friendly in Algeciras, Spain.

