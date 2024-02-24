Blue Bloods recap: Will Frank be ousted from his job? | Entertainment

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers forBlue BloodsSeason 14 Episode 2, Dropping Bombs.]

What if Frank Reagan retired from the NYPD because times were changing?Blue blood Episode 2 of season 14 hinted that Tom SelleckCharacter jobs could be at stake with the introduction of a new plan from Mayor Peter Chase (Dylan Walsh).

Mayor Chase reveals in an interview at the top of the episode that he plans to replace the unique position of police commissioner, Frank's longtime title, with a police commission. This would be a five-person committee made up of experienced and diverse members of the police force. Chase makes it clear that he does not want to replace Frank, instead he implies that Frank could be one of the five committee members. But why make this move after the two connected in the season 14 premiere? Maybe this is Chase's solution to Frank feeling lonely at the top, like they said in episode 1.

Frank is not very enthusiastic about this possibility. This occurred to him at a press conference, and his immediate response is to call it a terrible idea. This leads to a few choice words exchanged in Frank's office. What were you thinking? Chase says the second he walks in. Back to you, Frank replies. They cannot agree on this, because it is directly related to a fundamental disagreement about how policing should operate.

Chase doesn't like Frank's implication that he's fighting [him] to reduce crime. What I said is that current policy makes it difficult to reduce crime, with the current system being a revolving door for criminals.It isthe truth. Chase responds that Frank is looking to blame anyone but your cops. After all, their only role is to fight crime. Frank says municipal policies prevent them from doing their job well.

Stand up with me and demand with me that we roll back the measures that allow repeat offenders to be released, Frank urges the mayor, who says he must learn to keep his mouth shut. The mayor leaves the conversation saying that someone needs to hold Frank accountable for the NYPD and its effectiveness (or lack thereof). This is a difficult work. Someone has to do it, a few days before they storm off.

Frank stirs the pot further at a press conference about annual crime statistics. He scoffs at Chase's idea, saying, “I've always thought that if your goal is to block innovation and stifle results, just appoint a responsible committee.” Another reporter cites Frank's love of Teddy Roosevelt, who she says was the chairman of the New York Board of Police Commissioners, never the sole commissioner himself.

If it was good enough for him, she asks, why not for Frank? He notes that the mayor did not explicitly ask him to serve on this hypothetical board and that Roosevelt replaced the board with a single commissioner as soon as he became governor. In a meeting with Chase later, Frank tries to clear things up.

There was no committee to water [the mayor] to try to confuse him when he ran for mayor. Chase's view of the committee becomes clearer when he responds, “It was an election, now it's a job.” And only a fool would try to do it all alone.

He says Frank is keen to work together, but it seems Chase is trying to help Frank, alone at the top. Sharing the burden of responsibility with other police officers with different experiences could produce new and useful solutions to old problems. But what happens if Frank fails to evolve with the times? Will he return to this idea of ​​teamwork, or will his resistance to change ultimately force him to quit his job? Alternatively, perhaps he will later realize that stepping aside to allow a new class of leaders to take over is a good reason to retire.

Regardless of how the series ends, it looks like Frank will continue to face these existential questions throughout his position.Blue blood last season.

Blue bloodFriday, 10/9c, CBS

More titles: