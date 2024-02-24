Fantastic Four actor reveals if the thing will have a prosthetic suit





Fantastic Four Star Ebon Moss-Bachrach explains how the MCU version of The Thing will be portrayed in the film.



Recently, Ebon Moss-Bachrach was confirmed to be part of the main cast of Fantastic Four with his role as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing. The actor spoke about his role in the film during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel live, revealing how the MCU's incarnation of The Thing will come to life through motion capture and CGI. This contrasts with the prosthetic suit worn by Michael Chiklis in the 2005 and 2007 films, and Moss-Bachrach seems quite happy not to be subjected to the same treatment.

Related Fantastic Four Undergoes Last Minute Rewrites With MCU Vet The Fantastic Four is reportedly undergoing last-minute rewrites with the help of a Marvel Cinematic Universe vet. “I don't think it's the costume. Michael Chiklis wore a suit. Apparently, the costume was really uncomfortable” Moss-Bachrach said. “We're past that, I think. It's a bit cosplay and amateur now with technology. This is mainly about performance capture. »

The approach of using CGI to depict The Thing is similar to what happened in the 2015 reboot. Fantastic Four with director Josh Trank. In that film, Ben Grimm was played by Jamie Bell, but The Thing was created with visual effects by Moving Pictures Company. There's certainly no shortage of CG and characters created using motion capture in the MCU. So it's not a major surprise to see that The Thing will receive the same treatment in Fantastic Four. Related 10 The Four Fantasy Comics Joseph Quinn Should Read Before Playing Human Torch The Fantastic Four comics can help Joseph Quinn better understand Johnny Storm, how he learned to use his Human Torch powers, and who his girlfriends were.



Ebon Moss-Bachrach joined the film in summer 2023 While the casting has just been announced, Ebon Moss-Bachrach also confirmed that he has officially been part of the project for a long time. He revealed he came on board for the first time Fantastic Four in the summer of 2023, and he was tasked with keeping his involvement secret in the months that followed. “I discovered a long time ago [ago]” he said. “I think I found out in early August… So, I got a call from my agents… and they said, 'They asked you to play The Thing.' […] I was so shocked.” Matt Shakman directs the new Fantastic Four movie. Alongside Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, the film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman; and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch. Plot details have not been revealed, but it is believed that the film will be set in the 1960s. Fantastic Four will be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live Fantastic Four One of Marvel's most iconic families returns to the big screen, the Fantastic Four. Director Matt Shakman Release date July 25, 2025 Cast Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn Writers Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, Stan Lee, Ian Springer Main genre Super hero Producer Kevin Feige Studio(s) Marvel Studios

